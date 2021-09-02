Lincoln University will kickoff its football season against Lock Haven University on Saturday, Sept. 4 at 6 p.m. The Lions will play their game at Coatesville Area Senior High School.
In fact, Lincoln University will play three of its first four games at Coatesville High School dues to construction delays at the Lincoln University Football Stadium. The Lions are anxious to get the season started after missing last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The team hasn't played a game in 665 days.
Only seven starters are back from the 2019 team. Josh Dean, Lincoln University's third-year head football coach, knows the fans will see a different team in the season opener.
"I believe that the depth is the biggest difference on this year's team said Dean in a statement. "My first two years at Lincoln, we had to rely heavily on our freshman players and we lacked roster depth at multiple positions. We were able to improve our roster retention and add key players that consist of transfers and incoming freshmen.
"What we like about this team is our balance along with the mix of veterans and youth. We have great, speed, length, and athleticism in our skill positions to go along with great size up front."
Up front, only two of the seven starters - sophomore receiver Hunter Terrell and sophomore lineman Vances Russell will be on the offensive side. Russell is a part of a group of linemen that include Justi Gowan and junior Shawn Kemmerer. Junior Aaron Powell and sophomore James Koluboi are the only other linemen to have played for the Lions.
Sophomore running back Alman Foster-Powell, who had 12 carries for 42 yards in 2019, is the only running back with experience. Junior college transfer Samuel Bryant, freshman Charlie Burnett and freshman Zaheer Seabrooks are talented backs as well.
There is a tough three-person battle for the quarterback spot. A pair of transfers - junior Trae Green and redshirt sophomore Zeke Wilson - are competing with true freshman Andrew Banks.
Terrell and junior Ricardo Patterson are standouts at wide receiver. Terrell was second on the team with 22 receptions for 330 yards and a touchdown, while Patterson had five catches for 94 yards and one TD.
Junior Michael Credle, Jr. and freshman Drew Stephens will be able to make some contributions as receivers. Freshman tight end Marcus Fequiere from Northeast High should help the Lions' running and passing attack.
Lincoln University should have a strong defensive line led by the two top tacklers in senior Devon Cathcart and junior Islam Abdul-Rabb. In spite of playing only eight contest, Cathcart led the team with 62 total and 48 solo tackles, with 9.5 tackles for loss and three sacks. He had one interception and a fumble recovery. Abdul-Rabb had 53 total and 31 solo tackles with 5.5 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.
The defensive line has a host of players such as sophomore Kyle Wilkins, sophomore Malik Malloy, sophomore Derrick McCoy, and senior Sadique Moore from Mastery Charter North. Moore had 13 tackles in seven games.
Junior Evan Chavous should see some playing along the defensive line.
In the secondary, Lincoln University will have a solid group of defensive backs including junior college transfers Eric Best, Rontay Dunbar and Kentrell Pierce.
