LeSean McCoy had some terrific games during his playing days with the Philadelphia Eagles. McCoy, a six-time Pro Bowler and two-All-Pro selection, officially retired as a member of the Eagles on Friday, Oct. 1. However, the franchise’s all-time leading rusher will be honored as the Eagles Legend of the Game in front of a sold-out crowd when the Eagles host the Kansas City Chiefs (1 p.m.) on Sunday, Oct. 3 at Lincoln Financial Field.
“LeSean possessed a unique combination of speed, elusiveness, and an exceptional playmaking ability that made him one of the most dynamic players in the league, and one of the most productive players in the history of our franchise,” said Jeffrey Lurie, Philadelphia Eagles chairman and CEO in a statement. “LeSean carried himself with a rare blend of confidence and youthful enthusiasm, but he also was driven by a desire to be one of the all-time greats at the running back position, and that’s what made him such an exciting player to be around and watch every week.
“He provided so many memorable plays and performances over the course of his career. We are honored to share in this special day with LeSean and look forward to recognizing him as the Eagles Legend of the Game on Sunday.”
McCoy, a second-round pick out of the University of Pittsburgh, by the Eagles in the 2009 NFL Draft. He enjoyed a 12-year career, totaling 15,000 scrimmage yards (11,102 rushing; 3,898 receiving) and 89 total touchdowns (73 rushing; 18 receiving) in 170 regular-season games.
McCoy played his first six NFL seasons with the Eagles (2009-14) where he currently ranks first in rushing yards (6,792), second in rushing attempts (1,461), third in rushing TDs (44), and third in rushing average (4.7). As a member of the Eagles, he led the NFL with 1,607 rushing yards (single-season franchise record) and 2,146 scrimmage yards in 2013, and 17 rushing TDs (single-season franchise record) in 2011.
McCoy was selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame All-2010s Team. He tallied 23 100-plus yard rushing games in his Eagles career (second all-time), which included a 217-yard rushing performance against the Detroit Lions on Dec. 8, 2013.
