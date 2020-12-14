Philadelphia Eagles rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts played like a seasoned veteran in leading the Eagles to a 24-21 win over the New Orleans Saints. Hurts, 22, did an outstanding job of running the Eagles' offense against the Saints who have the No. 1 defense in the NFL.
He completed 17-of-30 passes for 167 yards and one touchdown. He rushed for 106 yards on 18 carries. In addition to his play statistically, Hurts made a lot of great decisions in the pocket. When there was an opening for him to run, he took advantage of it. And when the play broke down, he threw the ball away.
Hurts, a 6-foot-1, 223-pounder, was a major reason why the Eagles were able to snap a four-game losing streak with the win over New Orleans. He credit his teammates for his success in his first NFL start under center.
"I think, first an foremost, it's a great team win," Hurts said. "Everybody played together, believed in one another and we put an emphasis on that this week -- playing together, paying as one, bringing the energy and creating our own energy. Moving with urgency and scoring out there and believing in one another. I'm happy this group got it done today. I'm happy."
Eagles head coach Doug Pederson was tempered in his remarks about Hurts following the win, dodging questions on if he would remain as the starting quarterback. Pederson offered some praise for Hurts, but was pleased with the effort on both side of the football.
"We went into this week -- a lot of stuff has been piled on this football team all season, negatively, positively, a lot of injuries, different things have really piled up," Pederson said. "Sometimes you look for an opportunity to just sort of jumpstart things, right? Kind of almost reset a little bit.
"You do things -- and obviously Jalen got the start this afternoon, and I thought overall, there were some good things and really, kind of gave us a spark as a team that I was looking for, and I think we were looking for as a team. But you know, this win today is not about one guy. This win is about this team and how resilient this team is.
"We went through it again today, injuries piled up a little bit in the second half. Guys stayed strong. He obviously was a part of the win, but my hat's off to a lot of guys in this football game.
"Defense, I thought played outstanding with two takeaways. [Defensive end, Josh] Seat, [defensive tackle, Javon] Hargrave, guys are battling their tails off, and offensive line against -- this is the No. 1 defense in the National Football League. They did a nice job. They a really nice job against that front. My hat's off to really every member of this team."
Eagles running back Miles Sanders was one of the big stars of the game along with Hurts. Sanders had 14 carries for 115 yards and two touchdowns. He had a big 82-yard TD run to help to break the game open. Sanders noted how Hurts open things up for him with his play.
"Opened up a lot of stuff," Sanders said. "From the first play to the last, they had to respect him and his legs and he's been doing a great job just reading it. Reading the [defensive end]. Reading his keys to either pull it or take it.
"That was a regular inside zone. They'd been playing over the top the whole time, letting the linebackers hit certain gaps. But I think the frontside linebacker hit the wrong gap and I just took it out the front and [Eagles tight end] Zach [Ertz] had a hell of a block, made one guy miss and to the house I go."
The Eagles will face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Dec. 20 (Fox29, 4:05 p.m.) on the road. Cardinals have a great quarterback in Kyler Murray who has thrown for 3,231 yards with 23 TDs and 10 interceptions this season. Murray played his college football at Oklahoma where he won the Heisman Trophy. Hurts replaced Murray as the Sooners' field general. He was the Heisman Trophy runner-up last season.
Hurts was named the starter Monday afternoon. In his usual poised and professional demeanor, he answered questions about what's next for this Eagles team.
"I think going into next week, I want to continue to impact the guys around me and work hard every day. I always try to encourage somebody to bring somebody with them and I want to continue to get better at doing my job. I have a lot I can learn from this game, as well as us as a team. Just continuing to work, keeping that hunger and building on this thing this week."
