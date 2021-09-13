If you watched Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts play against the Atlanta Falcons, then you saw one of the best performances by an NFL signal caller on Sunday. Hurts is a big time player.
Eagles fans are fortunate to have a player like him in town. Speaking of the fans, they will have a chance to see Hurts display his talents against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Sept. 19 at Lincoln Financial Field on Fox 29 (1 p.m.).
Hurts put on quite a show in the Eagles 32-6 win over the Falcons. He completed 27-of-35 passes for three touchdowns with no interceptions. Hurts also rushed for 62 yards on seven carries.
That’s just the statistics. Hurts brings so much more to the game. He doesn’t force the ball into coverage. He takes what the defense gives him most of the time.
The Falcons made several defensive adjustments in an attempt to slow down the Eagles’ offense, but none of them had a factor in the way Hurts played the game. If Atlanta blitzed and sent linebackers in to try to stop Hurts, he was able to pick up the coverage. On other occasions, the Eagles’ second-year field general had to find an open receiver in a secondary that had extra defenders. He did that extremely well.
Hurts checked all the boxes. The Eagles will need him to continue to play at a high level. They will face a 49ers team that is coming off a 41-33 victory over the Detroit Lions.
San Francisco is led by veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and rookie signal caller Trey Lance, running back Elijah Mitchell, wide receiver Deebo Samuel and tight end George Kittle.
In 2020, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the 49ers, 31-20 to win Super Bowl LIV. San Francisco still has a good nucleus from that team on their roster including Garoppolo and Kittle.
The 49ers will be a good test for the Eagles. Like Garoppolo, Hurts has some great offensive weapons around him. His connection with rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith was quite evident. Smith scored the Eagles first TD of the season catching an 18-yard pass from Hurts. Smith and Hurts were both teammates at Alabama for two seasons. Smith had six receptions for 71 yards.
The Eagles other standouts offensively were wide receiver Jalen Reagor (6 catches for 49 yards and 1 TD), tight end Dallas Goedert (4 receptions for 42 yards and 1 TD), running backs Miles Sanders (15 carries for 74 yards) and rookie Kenneth Gainwell (9 carries for 37 yards and 1 TD).
Eagles first-year head coach Nick Sirianni has a quarterback who knows how to play the game and who makes players around him better. That’s Jalen Hurts.
