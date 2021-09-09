When the Philadelphia Eagles face the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 1 p.m. (Fox 29), Jalen Hurts will be under center in the team’s season opener.
Hurts, the Eagles’ starting quarterback, saw limited action in the preseason. Nevertheless, everybody will have their eyes on him to see exactly what he can do in his second season with the Eagles under first-year head coach Nick Sirianni. There will be some pressure on him. Hurts has been playing football a long time for a young man. His foundation for the game that comes from his family.
Hurts grew up in Channelview, Texas, a suburb of Houston, where he played football for his father Averion Hurts who coached him at Channelview High School. He also has a brother Averion Hurts who was a star quarterback at Texas Southern. Hurts, 23, credits his father, brother, mother and his family for providing him with platform for success early in his playing days.
“They built a great foundation for me,” said Hurts, who was a second round pick of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Eagles coming out of Oklahoma. “I’d be wrong if I didn’t mention my mom [Pamela]. My mom running things at the house keeping it still. Obviously my dad and my brother the experiences I’ve had with them as a ball boy growing up all of that in Texas.
“It has so much value to me because it brought so much wisdom to me in the game of football at a young age. Seeing my brother play and seeing the things he dealt with. Seeing how he looked at the game watching him play and learning from him. It’s all helped.”
Hurts, a 6-foot-1, 223-pounder, has taken advantage of the knowledge and experience of the game from his family. You could see how calm Hurts was when he replaced Carson Wentz as the starting quarterback against the New Orleans Saints last season. He played extremely well in his first appearance, leading the eagles to a 24-21 victory over the Saints.
He completed 17-of-30 passes for 167 yards and one passing touchdown. He rushed for 106 yards in the game combining for 273 all-purpose yards. At the time, New Orleans had the No. 1 defense in the NFL.
Hurts started the last four games of the season last year. He became the youngest Eagles field general since Randall Cunningham started four games in 1985. Former Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb was 22 when he started six games his rookie year, Hurts was younger than McNabb by a couple months. By the way, Cunningham was a second round draft pick (1985) like Hurts. Cunningham and McNabb are two of the Eagles greatest signal callers.
Hurts is in great company. He is one of several Black quarterbacks in Eagles history. The others include: Randall Cunningham, Donovan McNabb, Michael Vick, Rodney Peete, Jeff Blake, Vince Young, Don McPherson, Ben Brown and Tee Martin.
The Eagles recently announced the captains for the 2021 season. They are: Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox, Jason Kelce, Rodney McLeod, Alex Singleton and Hurts. In just his second season, he’s a captain. All the other players have been in the NFL five or more years.
“Players voted for it,” Sirianni said. “That’s just something that I’ve always — everywhere I’ve been the players have voted for it, because they got the pulse of the locker room, that’s for sure. They’re the ones in there.”
This is a big matchup for the Eagles. On offense, Hurts will utilize the skills of running back Miles Sanders, tight ends Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert along with wide receivers rookie DeVonta Smith, Greg Ward and Jalen Reagor to move the football on the ground and through the air.
Hurts threw for 919 yards with eight touchdowns (5 passing, three rushing) in just four starts as a rookie. His 354 yards rushing led all rookie quarterbacks. In those four games, the Eagles posted a 1-4 record. Some NFL experts have questioned whether Hurts is capable of being a No. 1 signal caller. Sirianni saw his ability to play the game and made him the starting quarterback.
“Jalen is our starter,” Sirianni said. “He’s done a great job. We wanted him to take advantage of the opportunity and take the reins with the advantage of the opportunity that he got, and we feel like the preseason that he had, he did that.”
Hurts has a lot of talent. People don’t realize how good a player he really is. He played outstanding football for two major college football for two major college football programs — Alabama and Oklahoma. He did a lot of the same things for the Eagles that he did for Alabama head coach Nick Saban and Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley creating plays with his legs and displaying a strong arm for throwing the ball down the field.
Hurts knows this is a big opening season matchup for him as well as the Eagles who most experts don’t expect to be major contenders for the NFC East Division championship.
“I’ve said it so many times,” Hurts said. “The rent is due every day. I truly mean that. I have the mentality, but for a guy like me. I hold myself accountable to go out there and play at a high level every time I touch the field.
“There’s not going to be anybody that holds Jalen to a higher standard than Jalen. That’s my goal to be the best quarterback I can be every day. Be the best team that I can be and lead.”
Hurts is an old school guy. In the Eagles’ media guide, some of his favorite music artists are Frankie Beverly and Maze, Al Green, The Isley Brothers and Anita Baker. When you listen to music from back in the day, it’s a good chance his family had an influence on his taste just they had an impact on him playing the game.
