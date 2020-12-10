When the Philadelphia Eagles host the New Orleans Saints at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, Dec. 13 (Fox 29, 4:25 p.m.), there will be a new quarterback under center. The Eagles named Jalen Hurts as the starting quarterback.
Hurts replaces Carson Wentz who will be the backup against the Saints. Wentz has really struggled this season. He has completed just 251 of 437 passes for 2,620 yards with 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. Of course, Wentz had to play behind an jury riddled offense line that has given up 53 sacks.
Nevertheless, Wentz, the team's franchise field general, who signed a reported four-year, $128 million contract that begins in 2021, was replaced by Hurts in the third quarter of last week 30-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Hurts was able to generate some offense in a losing effort. He threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Greg ward. He connected on 5-of-12 passes for 109 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He had five carries for 28 yards. He was also sacked three times.
Eagles head coach Doug Pederson is hoping to get the offense moving behind his rookie signal caller against one of the best teams in the NFL.
"I mean that's big for Jalen to just go out there this week and obviously take control of the huddle like quarterbacks do and just lead the way he knows how," Pederson said. "I'm not and nor do I want him to -- I can think about when I played, they said, 'Hey don't go be [former NFL quarterback] Brett Favre, be Doug Pederson.'
"So, that's my message to him, be Jalen Hurts and do the things that he can do. I think from an offensive perspective just run the show, just run it how he sees it and we'll coach him up through the week and get him prepared."
Hurts, a 6-foot-1, 223-pounder, is a playmaking quarterback. He can run, throw the football down the field and create plays in the pocket.
Hurts was chosen by the Eagles with the 53rd overall pick in the second round of the NFL draft last spring. A year ago, he had a 38-4 record as a starter during his college career at Oklahoma (2019) and Alabama (2016-18). In 2019, he compiled 5,149 yards of total offense and ranking second among FBS quarterbacks in touchdowns (53) and passer efficiency rating (191.2).
He was runner-up to the Heisman Trophy and earned All-America and first-team All-Big 12 recognition with the Sooners. He was named the Big 12 Conference Male Athlete of the Year. He had 3,851 passing and 1,298 yards rushing.
Prior to playing for the Sooners, he had three great seasons at Alabama. As a freshman, Hurts guided the Crimson Tide to the national championship game. He was named Southeastern Conference Offensive Player of the Year and SEC Freshman of the Year. He threw for 2,780 yards with 23 TDs and nine interceptions. Hurts rushed for 954 yards while scoring 13 TDs on the ground.
As a sophomore, he threw 2,081 yards with 17 TDs and one interception while rushing for 855 yards and tallying eight TDs. In spite of his success, he was replaced at halftime of the 2018 national championship game by Tua Tagovailoa who now plays for the Miami Dolphins. Alabama went onto defeat Georgia, 26-23 in overtime giving Hurts a national title.
As a junior, he was a backup for the Crimson Tide. However, he came in for Tagovailoa who was injured in the 2018 SEC title game and helped Alabama win the conference crown.
After his junior year, he graduated and decided to transfer to Oklahoma to finish his college career. Hurts has played some big time football in some huge games over the last four years. This should help him against New Orleans.
"Obviously, it's a great opportunity," Hurts said. "Coach [Doug Pederson] talked to me. We're focused on the things we have to do this week. I just want to take advantage of this opportunity and do what I have do to help this team."
Hurts joins a list of some great African American quarterbacks who have played for the Eagles such as Randall Cunningham, Donovan McNabb and Michael Vick. In fact, Cunningham was a second round pick of the Eagles in 1985 just as Hurts was this year.
At 22, Hurts is the youngest starting quarterback for the Eagles in more than 50 years. Hurts grew up in Houston, Texas where he was an outstanding player at Channelview High School in Channelview, Texas. He played his father Averion Hurts who was his high school coach throughout his scholastic career. His father provided him with a good foundation on and off the field.
"As a coach's kid, I've been around football a real long time," Hurts said. "I'm very fortunate and blessed to say that because not many people experience the things that I did growing up. My coach my Dad and even coaches around me. My Dad always said anybody can lead. That may be leading by example."
Pederson has seen some evidence of his leadership ability.
"I've seen a lot of leadership especially with some of the young players that are kind of in his class and the guys that came in with him," Pederson said. "He embraces them and I mean he works with them every day, with the scout team and providing the look to our defense and he leads a lot by example. He's not a vocal type guy, but he leads more by example and how he plays. I think that's something that's going to carry over now into this opportunity."
