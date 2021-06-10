Jahri Evans has been named to the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot
The former Frankford High and NFL standout was an All-American at Bloomsburg University, has been named to the ballot for potential enshrinement into the College Football Hall of Fame recently announced by the National Football Foundation (NFF) and the College Football Hall of Fame.
Evans became a full-time starter on the Huskies' offensive line in 2003, but it was in 2004 that the awards started coming in for the former Public League star. He was an AFCA first team All-American as a junior while earning second team All-American honors from both the Associated Press and from the Don Hansen Football Gazette.
Then, as a senior in 2005, Evans helped the Huskies to an average of 284.3 rushing yards a game - eighth-most in the country. He went on to earn first team All-American honors from five different organizations - the AFCA, Daktronics, Don Hansen Football Gazette, Associated Press and D2Football.com. He was also a finalist for the Gene Upshaw Award, which honors the nation's top lineman in Division II, in each his last two seasons.
Evans was selected in the fourth round (108th overall) by the New Orleans Saints in the 2006 NFL Draft, becoming the first Bloomsburg player chosen in the draft since 1992. He was was selected to six Pro Bowls and was named a first team All Pro four straight seasons from 2009-12.
Among Saints' offensive linemen, his six Pro Bowl appearances ranks second all-time in team history. He also ranks second all-time in Saints' history with 169 career games played. He helped the Saints finish in the top six in the league in total offense in all 11 of his seasons (2006-2016), including six number rankings. Evans also helped the Saints finish in the top 10 in scoring in nine of his 11 seasons, including number one rankings in 2008 and 2009.
Evans was selected to his first Pro Bowl and earned first team All-Pro honor for the first time in in 2009. That was the same year New Orleans defeated the Indianapolis Colts to win Super Bowl XLIV. Last year, Evans was named to the NFL's All-Decade Team (2010-19).
