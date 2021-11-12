Imhotep Charter football stars Enai White and Keon Wylie have been selected to play in the All-American Bowl XXV. White and Wylie are two of the country’s best high school football players. They were recently presented with their jerseys to the game at the school.
The game will be played in the annual East vs. West matchup inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The Bowl will be nationally televised, live on NBC10 on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. The game will feature the nation’s top scholastic football players.
White and Wylie were selected by the All-American Bowl Selection Committee, consisting of the All-American Bowl and 247Sports. Players are eligible for the All-American Bowl Player of the Year Award, the Anthony Munoz Lineman of the Year Award, the Defensive Player of the Year Award, the All-American Bowl man of the Year and the All-American Bowl MVP Award.
There are only 100 football players who get the chance to play in this game each year. Every player chosen to participate will culminate their high school careers at the game.
Wylie, a 6-foot-3, 205-pound senior, has committed to Penn State. He plays linebacker for the Panthers. White, a 6-foot-5, 225-pound senior, will be making his decision soon. He’s being heavily recruited by several Division I schools. White plays defensive end for Imhotep Charter.
In addition, St. Joseph’s Prep defensive back Keenan Nelson Jr. will join White and Wylie at the All-American Bowl. He has also been selected to play in this game. Nelson is a University of South Carolina commit. It looks like the Public and Catholic Leagues will be well represented at this elite high school football game.
