Super Bowl QB Shuffle Football

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts passes during the first half of the NFC Championship against the San Francisco 49ers. — AP Photos/Matt Rourke, File, File

 Matt Rourke

PHILADELPHIA — Jalen Hurts is set to sign one of the richest deals in NFL history, agreeing to a five-year, $255 million extension with the Philadelphia Eagles, including $179.3 million guaranteed, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.

The Eagles announced on Monday " QB1 is here to stay, " but terms were not yet announced, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was not yet final. Hurts was rewarded for his breakout season when he was named an AP NFL MVP finalist and led the Eagles to the Super Bowl, where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Associated Press

