If you watched the Heisman Trophy ceremony earlier this week, then you saw Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith received the most prestigious honor in college football. this award usually goes to quarterbacks. The last time a wide receiver won the award was in 1991 when Michigan's Desmond Howard captured this honor.
Smith will be one of the top players along with Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Miami, Florida on Monday night (ESPN, 8 p.m.). The Crimson Tide's big play receiver will have a lot of eyes on him.
The Philadelphia Eagles should have their eyes on him, too. The Eagles have the No. 6 pick in the NFL Draft, which will take place on April 29. This is the time where NFL scouts, player personnel staff and general managers need to be gathering information for the draft. And especially if you have a pick in the top 10. According to the latest WalterFootball.com NFL Mock draft, they have Smith going to the Eagles with the sixth pick.
Smith, a 6-foot-1, 175-pounder, is a threat to score every time he touches the football. He runs great pass patterns. He has great moves in the open field and blazing speed. Smith has 105 catches for 1,641 yards and 22 total touchdowns heading into his last college football game.
Smith put on quite a show in Alabama's 31-14 win over Notre Dame in the College Football Semifinal game. He had seven receptions for 130 yards and three TDs. He averaged 18.6 yards a catch. This will be his third national championship game.
Although the Eagles drafted wide receiver Jalen Reagor in the first round of last year's NFL Draft, they could still use help at wide receiver position. Reagor had 31 receptions for 396 yards and one TD in his first season.
Greg Ward was the Eagles' leading receiver with 54 catches for 419 yards and six TDs. Travis Fulgham had 38 receptions for 539 yards and four TDs. The Eagles veteran receivers DeSean Jackson, 33, and Alshon Jeffery, 30, can still play, but were injured most of the season and are getting older.
If the Eagles can add a big time receiver like Smith, they shouldn't hesitate to do so. His talents would give the offense a major boost with his pass catching and game-breaking skills.
Smith picked up some national recognition with Alabama as a freshman. He caught the winning TD pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa who now plays for the Miami Dolphin in the Crimson Tide's overtime victory over Georgia to help Alabama win the 2017 national title.
In addition, Smith played with Eagles rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts who started the last four games of the season. Hurts played three years at Alabama before transferring his final season to Oklahoma.
