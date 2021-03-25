For many college football players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities, they now have a platform to showcase their skills for pro scouts. The HBCU National Combine, LLC recently announced that the inaugural HBCU Combine will take place on April 9-10 at the University of Alabama-Birmingham.
In February 2020, the NFL announced plans to host a scouting combine exclusively for HBCU players, but COVID-19 restrictions forced the cancellation of the event. Pro football talent evaluators and highly rated NFL draft-eligible HBCU players, HBCU National Combine, LLC was formed and funded by Ulice Payne, Jr., president of Addison-Clifton, LLC, and former president/CEO of the Milwaukee Brewers Baseball Club were brought together.
The combine participants have been identified by NFL teams and scouting services but did not receive an invitation to the NFL Combine in Indianapolis nor a pro Day with pro scouts in attendance. The current roster of players who will be participating in the two-day event includes 26 players invited by the NFL to their exclusive HBCU scouting combine event in 2020. Each player will participate in physical and mental assessments and have their talents evaluated by pro football scouts (NFL, CFL and XFL).
The combine will be managed by Phillip Blackwell, regional director for NFL Regional Combines and Charles "Yogi" Jones, assistant head coach and defensive coordinator at Bethune-Cookman.
"We are fully committed to exploring ways to enhance player evaluation for professional football teams and giving every deserving player the opportunity to have his talent assessed by pro scouts," said Blackwell, executive director of the HBCU Combine in a statement.
"Having a good first look or a great second look could make all the difference in the evaluation process, especially when being judged from afar with sometimes preconceived notions," said Jones, assistant executive director of the HBCU Combine in a statement.
The following HBCU players have been invited to the combine:
Robert Cummings, defensive back, Benedict College, draft year (2020); Jaylen Harris, defensive back, Prairie View A&M, draft year (2021); Joshua Hill, defensive back, Alabama State, draft year (2020); Mac McCain III, defensive back, North Carolina A&T, draft year (2021); Trevor Merritt, defensive back, Bethune-Cookman, draft year (2020); Nhyre' Quinerly, defensive back, Norfolk State, draft year (2020); Monte Seabrook, defensive back, Livingstone College, draft year 2021; Daryus Skinner, defensive back, Winston-Salem State, draft year (2020).
C.J. Anderson, defensive lineman, Jackson State, draft year (2020); Brandon Carswell, defensive lineman, Delaware State, draft year (2020); Craig Evans, defensive lineman, Langston University, draft year (2020); Tyrell Goodwin, defensive lineman, South Carolina State, draft year (2020); Darius Royster, defensive lineman, North Carolina Central, draft year (2020); Jalen Steward, defensive lineman, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, draft year (2020); Isaiah Washington, defensive lineman, Prairie View A&M, draft year (2020).
Nigel Chavis, linebacker, Norfolk State, draft year (2020); Rico Kennedy, linebacker, Morgan State, draft year (2020); Calvin Lunkins, linebacker, Southern University, draft year (2020); Ian McBorrough, linebacker, Morgan State, draft year (2020); Solomon Muhammad, linebacker, Alcorn State, draft year (2020); Durrell Nash, linebacker, St. Augustine's University, draft year (2020).
Colten Menges, long snapper, Alcorn State, draft year (2021); Jeremiah Abby, offensive lineman, Southern University, draft year (2020); Frank Ball, offensive lineman, Virginia State, draft year (2020); Keanu Gonzales, offensive lineman, Shaw University, draft year, (2020); Jodeci Harris, offensive lineman, Southern University, draft year ( 2020); Michael Johnson, offensive lineman, Savannah State, draft year (2021); Kion Smith, offensive lineman, Fayetteville State, draft year (2021).
Deondre Francois, quarterback, Hampton, draft year (2020); Akevious Williams, quarterback, Bethune-Cookman, draft year (2020); Dawonya Tucker, running back, Prairie View A&M, draft year (2020); De'Shawn Waller, running back, Alcorn State, draft year (2020).
DuShon David, tight end, Bowie State, draft year (2020); Kevonta Moses, tight end, Shaw University, draft year (2020); Elijah Bell, wide receiver, North Carolina A&T, draft year (2020); Donnie Corley, wide receiver, Texas Southern, draft year (2021); Quintin Guice, wide receiver, Grambling State, draft year (2021); Cortez Lewis, wide receiver, Hampton, draft year (2020); Hunter Register, wide receiver, Southern University, draft year (2020); Tristen Wallace, wide receiver, Prairie View A&M, draft year (2021); Marcus Williams, wide receiver, Florida A&M, draft year (2020); Jimmie Robinson, wide receiver/running back, Bethune-Cookman, draft year (2020).
