If you are going to have a successful pass defense in the NFL, you need a player on the defensive line that can provide a big push up the middle. The Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave can do exactly that.
Hargrave, a 6-foot-2, 305-pounder, displayed some great strength strength and quickness up front in the team’s victory over the Atlanta Falcons. He had a single-game high in sacks (2.0) against the Falcons.
Hargrave should be a player to watch when the Eagles host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Sept. 18 at Lincoln Financial Field. The kickoff is set for 1 p.m. on Fox29.
Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon was very impressed with Hargrave’s play on the defensive line. He also feels that his aggressive play can really help his teammates.
“Javon played really well,” Gannon said. “We expected him to play well. He had a great training camp, the joint practices he played really well.
“That whole unit, there’s a lot of guys, when he was out there, who he was playing with [defensive tackle] Fletcher Cox, B.G. [defensive end Brandon Graham], [defensive tackle] Milton [Williams], Sweaty [defensive Josh Sweat], [defensive end Derek] Barnett, those guys are helping him be the best version of himself as well. Those guys are winning at a high level.
“Certain guys get a single block, and they win. Javon had a couple singles because of Fletch really. They want Fletch. Well, you can’t double everybody.
“Personally, I expected him to play really well, and he did. I think the emphasis is between inside and outside guys, you need all of them. There’s really no premium — everyone used to talk about you need an edge rusher and a good corner. What we talked about way back when, you need all 11, all 22 to be good players. Certain positions aren’t ahead of other positions.
“I would think he executed. You’d like to be able to win from inside and win from outside. When you have the people to do that, it makes the quarterback’s job pretty hard.”
The 49ers starting quarterback is Jimmy Garoppolo. San Francisco also uses rookie signal caller Trey Lance under center. Garoppolo is a more experienced quarterback. He led the 49ers to the Super Bowl two years ago. Lance has a strong arm and can create plays in the pocket. But with a player like Hargrave rushing the passer, the Eagles should be able to keep some pressure on either quarterback.
Hargrave is in his sixth season in the NFL. He played his first four with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
He was a third round pick of the Steelers coming out of South Carolina State, which has one of the best football programs among Historically Black Colleges and Universities. He was a big star with the Bulldogs from 2012-15.
Hargrave signed a three-year contract with the Eagles last year. He had 38 total and 24 solo tackles, 18 quarterback pressures, five tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks last season. He could be headed for an even better year if last week’s performance is any indication.
Hargrave and linebacker Darius Leonard from the Indianapolis Colts are doing a good job of shining the light on South Carolina State’s football program. Hargrave newly acquired defensive back Mac McCain III from North Carolina A&T are the lone HBCU representatives on the Eagles.
Hargrave has always been motivated by the history of South Carolina State football program that includes legends like Harry Carson, Robert Porcher and Donnie Shell who was recently inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
“Going to South Carolina State I used to hear about those guys,” Hargrave said. “I actually met Donnie Shell before. That’s pretty big just for me to see that. Like I said, seeing all those guys before me motivated me to be where I am today.”
Today, Javan Hargrave is in a good position to help the Eagles.
