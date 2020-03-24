It’s always a thrill to play professional sports in your hometown. Will Parks, a former Germantown High football star, will have a chance to do exactly that. Parks has reportedly reached an agreement on one-year contract to play for the Philadelphia Eagles. After playing four seasons with the Denver Broncos, he will be showcasing his talents in front of family and friends at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday afternoons.
“It’s another chance to show what I can do and to do it here is pretty good,” Parks said. “I’m definitely excited. The main thing is being able to take advantage of this opportunity to play football at the Linc [Lincoln Financial Field].”
Parks, a 6-foot-1, 194-pounder, should be a great addition to the Eagles’ secondary. He played safety for the Broncos. The Eagles just lost safety Malcolm Jenkins to the New Orleans Saints so Parks looks like a key acquisition during this free agency period. Last season, he had 35 total and 26 solo tackles and one interception.
Parks was a tremendous player coming out of Germantown High School. In 2011, he was one of the best high school football players in the Philadelphia area. Parks, an All-Public League standout, went on to have a great college football career at the University of Arizona from 2012-15. He was drafted in the sixth round by the Denver Broncos in 2016.
Mike Hawkins was the head football coach at Germantown High School during Parks’ scholastic career. Hawkins coached the Bears from 1999 to 2012. Parks was one of his top players.
“I guess it’s a dream come true to play in front of your hometown,” Hawkins said. “Will is a good kid. He’s a good young man. I expect him to do well with the Eagles. He could fill that void Malcolm Jenkins left.”
Hawkins feels Parks is multi-talented player who could help the Eagles in the secondary as well as on special teams. In high school, he played defensive back, safety, wide receiver and even linebacker. He was one of the city’s great two-way players. His versatility has carried over to his NFL career.
“He can really play,” Hawkins said. “You know one time we had him playing linebacker. We could bring him down there [from the secondary]. They would say what’s this guy doing down there. In professional football, the more versatile you are the more you can stick with the team. Will can play special teams, too.”
It’s been a very hectic time for Parks the last few days with him coming home to play for the Eagles. He made a big decision coming home. There were reportedly other teams interested in him.
“I had some opportunities and nothing really went wrong or anything,” Parks said. “I just felt this is where I needed to be. I just had to make the right choice.”
It looks like Parks could have a nice homecoming with the Eagles.
