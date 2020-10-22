This is a big weekend for the St. Joseph's Prep football program in the NFL. Two of the Prep's former standouts will face each other when the Atlanta Falcons play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Oct. 25 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. Olamide Zaccheaus is a wide receiver for the Falcons. D'Andre Swift is a running back for the Lions.
St. Joseph's Prep head coach Tim Roken feels this a great moment for the Hawks' football team. Roken is pleased with the way Zaccheaus and Swift have been able to do in their young careers as a professional players.
"I think the ultimal childhood dreams come true to have an opportunity to be on that stage and playing in the NFL," Roken said. "Olamide Zaccheaus is in his second year now. D'Andre along with two of our other alumnus [Jon Runyan Jr., offensive guard, Green Bay Packers and John Reid, cornerback, Houston Texans] getting selected in the NFL draft this year was just amazing for those young men and their families and how hard they worked to be put in that position.
"It's been great for us as a program and the community and for our school. Those young men have an appreciation for where they came from. It's always great to have those guys back around when their in town.
"Now for them to have an opportunity to play against one another. It's not offense-defense. They both play offense. I'm sure they're kind of secretly rooting for each other individually. But as a whole they want to see their team win I'm sure."
Zaccheaus, a 5-foot-8, 193-pounder, has 14 receptions for 150 yards. He's averaging 10.7 yards a catch. Swift, a 5-foot-9, 215-pounder, has 26 carries for 158 yards and three touchdowns. He's averaging 6.1 yards a carry.
Zaccheaus and Swift had great college careers. Zaccheaus played his college football at the University of Virginia from 2015-18. He received Associated Press first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors. He led the ACC with 93 catches in 2018. He landed a spot with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent.
Swift played his college football at the University of Georgia from 2017-19. He was a big time player for the Bulldogs. A year ago, he was named first team All-Southeastern Conference. He had 195 carries for 1,216 yards and seven TDs. Swift was a second round pick of the Lions in the NFL draft last spring.
Zaccheaus and Swift were teammates at St. Joseph's Prep. They both played on the 2013 and 2014 teams that won back-to-back PIAA state championships.
"They've always had an unbelievable work ethic when they were here at the Prep," Roken said. "I would like to think there was a foundation set with work ethic, accountability and how to deal with success.
"They each had their own at the next level respectively at Georgia and Virginia. Now, they're both with the Falcons and the Lions. It's just a great opportunity for them to showcase their talent on a national stage. They'll be able to catch up afterwards and reminisce about their time here."
