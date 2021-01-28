There will be a number of activities and events surrounding the Super Bowl weekend in Tampa, Florida, on Feb. 5th and 6th with the QB Legacy Foundation holding its first camp and symposium. This event was put together due to the need for diversity in the quarterback position, which will help break barriers that may exist for athletes in underserved communities.
The QB Legacy Board of Directors is led by former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb, head coach and general manager Ramon Robinson and veteran CFL player Ron Veal.
The foundation is committed to building better men and future leaders. This effort provides strategies and solutions that will help in every area of the quarterback position - from field execution to physical and mental development.
"We wanted to put together a program that would focus on quarterbacks who might not always be put in a position to win," McNabb said in a statement. "Each of us have had different experiences on the college and professional level and that wealth of knowledge is going to be great for not only the campers, but everyone who's instrumental in their growth as a football player."
The group of football coaches and trainers on the QB Legacy Board of Directors include: Akili Smith, Madei Williams, Bobby Stroupe, Joshua Harris and Woodrow Dantzler III. This group has been influential in the careers of current NFL and NCAA quarterbacks including: Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs) NFL MVP Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) and Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.
The symposium will take place on the first night with former NFL Pro Bowl signal caller Jeff Blake who played 14 seasons in the NFL. Blake also played on the Eagles 2004 Super Bowl team as backup to McNabb. Campers will have an opportunity to talk with the coaches on issues and topics like identity, self-esteem, decision making, college eligibility, financial literacy and how to manage their NIL as their football careers continue to progress.
"QB Legacy is not just about football. We knew after the first meeting we had as a board, that we needed to put something together that would positively impact young athletes' lives and provide an environment for them, that we didn't have," said QB legacy CEO Ramon Robinson in a statement. "Our hope is that after they leave this 2-day event, that they have a better understanding of how to become better quarterbacks as well as leaders in their communities."
The camp and symposium will be held at the Quarterback House at Starckey Ranch in Odessa, Florida. This will be the first of several QB Legacy camps with plans to expand to Jacksonville, Atlanta and Nashville this year. For more information go to www.theqblegacy.com Global athletic training and rehabilitation company, POWERHANDZ and their Power to Give Foundation is the title sponsor for the inaugural event.
