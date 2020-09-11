The NFL season opener is always a big game. It’s the first game of the season. It’s also a huge game for rookies. When the Philadelphia Eagles visit the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Sept. 13 (Fox 29, 1 p.m.), this will be the first NFL game for Eagles rookie linebacker and former Temple star Shaun Bradley.
Bradley, a 6-foot-1, 240-pounder, is looking forward to the excitement of playing professional. He knows this matchup will give him a chance to get some NFL experience.
“I’m definitely excited for real,” Bradley said. “That’s probably the main thing for me. I’ve been waiting my whole life for this. I’ve watched everybody play over the years. I watched all the older guys. I’m definitely ready. I’m nervous as well, but more ready than anything.”
This will be a big game for Temple’s football program. In addition to Bradley playing for the Eagles, Washington has two former Owls with defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis and wide receiver Isaiah Wright.
“Both Temple guys, I’m excited,” Bradley said. “It’s surreal to be honest with you. I can’t explain it any other way.”
Bradley had a great career at Temple. He compiled 256 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, eight passes defended, three interceptions, three forced fumbles, one sack and one fumble recovery in 50 games. He was one of the best players in the American Athletic Conference. The Eagles selected Bradley in the sixth round of the NFL draft last spring.
Bradley has learned a great deal about the pro game during the Eagles training camp. He quickly found out the level of play is much higher than what he faced in college. The experience should help him against Washington.
“It’s definitely a lot higher than what college was,” he said. “It’s more detailed and a faster pace. Everybody is good. You don’t have time to have a mental error or anything. You got to be precise and on point. You have to know where everybody is supposed to be and things like that.
“It’s a lot more urgency in terms of practice and how things go. It’s fun to be out there against the best of the best. You’re able to learn from offensive linemen. People that I never would have thought like [Jason] Kelce helping me. I’m loving it right now.”
Bradley expects to get on the field as a special teams player on Sunday. His play on special teams helped him become an outstanding linebacker for the Owls.
“I’ll be out there on the special teams,” Bradley said. “I’ll get my feet wet that way and help the team wherever I can. That’s how I came in with Coach [Matt] Rhule [former Temple head coach whose now the Carolina Panthers head coach]. The year we won the conference championship. That’s what I played as a freshman. I was a true freshman playing every special teams. That was my role.
“I didn’t get in at linebacker, but once or twice. I was running down on all special teams.That’s where you start at. That’s the ladder you have to climb. That’s what I’m doing.”
Bradley grew up in Mount Holly, N.J., where he starred at Rancocas Valley High School. He will have a lot of family and friends watching him play on Sunday.
“It’s exciting,” Bradley said. “My family is close. I’m a hometown kid. I’m from Jersey. I played at Temple. Everybody is a fan of the Eagles. It’s like a dream come true. It couldn’t be a better situation.”
