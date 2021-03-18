The NFL draft is on the mind of a lot of players around the country. The Temple football program held its annual Pro Day for eight former Owls in front of a number of NFL scouts from more than 20 teams.
There's no NFL Combine this year so NFL prospects need a platform to display their football skills. These Pro Days are really huge for so many players looking to improve their draft prospects or get into an NFL free agent camp.
Former Temple football standouts had measurements taken and performed the bench press, vertical jump, broad jump, 40-yard dash, and three-cone drill. The players also ran position drills to show their ability with the ball or against another player.
The former Owls who attended this year' pro day include defensive tackle Daniel Archibong, wide receiver Branden Mack, and cornerback Kimere Brown. Archibong had 28 reps on the bench press, the group-high for the day. Brown and Mack ran the two fastest 40-yard dash times of the day in 4.56 and 4.64 seconds, respectively.
Anthony Cruz, who played safety during his career at Temple, topped the group in the other two tests, grading out with a 37" vertical jump, and a 10'4" broad jump. Former Temple running back Jager Garner, defensive end Zack Mesday and safeties Ayron Monroe and Benny Walls participated in the Pro Day too.
Temple's football program has been very prolific over the years. In 2020, the Owls posted a school record four players chosen in the NFL draft. They were center Matt Hennessy (Atlanta Falcons, third round), cornerback Harrison Hand (Minnesota Vikings, fifth round), linebacker Shaun Bradley (Philadelphia Eagles, sixth round) and linebacker Chappelle Russell (Tampa Bay Buccaneers, seventh round). Wide receiver Isaiah Wright signed an undrafted free agent contract with The Washington Football Team. Offensive guard Jovahn Fair joined the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent.
The NFL Draft will be held Thursday, April 29 to Saturday, May 1 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.