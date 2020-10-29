The NBA season just recently ended with the Los Angeles Lakers winning the league title. The next big event for the NBA is the draft.
The NBA Draft is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, November 18. It will be televised virtually on ESPN. A local player watch in this draft is former Villanova standout Saddiq Bey who is expected to go in the first round according to the latest NBA mock draft from NBADraft.Net. The website has Bey going to the Brooklyn Nets with the No. 19 pick in the first round.
Villanova head basketball coach Jay Wright knows Bey is a multi-talented player. Wright can see him helping a team at a few positions.
"He can play some point [guard]," Wright said. "I think he can play wing [guard], three [small forward] and two [shooting] guard. His versatility he can play different positions. I look at the size of James Harden [Houston Rockets star guard]. You have guys like James Harden who can play off the ball."
Bey, a 6-foot-8, 216-pound forward, averaged 16.1 points and 4.7 rebounds a game for Villanova. He led the Wildcats to a 24-7 overall record and a 13-5 mark in the Big East. Bey guided Villanova to regular season conference title.
He knocked down .451 percent of his attempts from three-point range that ranked fourth in the country. He was a unanimous pick for the All-Big East first team. Bey was named the Philadelphia Big 5 Player of the Year. He was also received the Julius Erving Award as the best small forward in the nation.
Bey, a Largo, Md. native, had completed a terrific sophomore year with the Wildcats, but decided to forego his last two seasons of college eligibility enter the NBA draft. Wright feels his style of play is suited for playing in the NBA.
"I think he would be a really good pick and roll at the guard position," Wright said. "I think his game really fits the NBA much like Eric Paschall [former Villanova star who plays for the Golden State Warriors]. Eric Paschall's game really fits the NBA."
Villanova is well represented in the NBA with Ryan Arcidiacono, Chicago Bulls; Mikal Bridges, Phoenix Suns; Jalen Brunson, Dallas Mavericks; Donte DiVincenzo, Milwaukee Bucks; Josh Hart, New Orleans Pelicans; Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors; Eric Pashcall, Golden State Warriors and Omari Spellman, Minnesota Timberwolves. Bey could be the next Wildcat to pay in the NBA.
