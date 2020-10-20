Former Neumann-Goretti standout Leddie Brown selected Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week
Leddie Brown, who starred for Neumann-Goretti during his high school football career, had a terrific performance in leading West Virginia to a 38-17 win over Kansas last Saturday. Brown rushed for a career-high 195 yards and scored two touchdowns against the Jayhawks earning Offensive Player of the Week honors from the Big 12 Conference.
The 5-foot-11, 210-pound junior, scored on a 87-yard TD run and scored on a six-yard TD pass for the Mountaineers. He had five receptions for 36 yards in this contest.
Brown has been playing extremely well this season. He leads West Virginia in rushing 515 yards on 81 attempts while scoring five TDs. Brown averages 6.4 yards a carry. He has 91 receiving yards and seven touchdowns overall through four games.
Brown was a huge star coming out of Neumann-Goretti. He guided N-G to an 11-1 record and to the second round of the PIAA playoffs in 2017. He played for head coach Albie Crosby. Brown received All-State and All-Catholic recognition his senior year. He had 899 yards, 178 receiving yards and 11 TDs overall.
Brown and former Imhotep Charter star Tykee Smith have played some great football for West Virginia this season. Smith, a 5-foot-10, 198 pound sophomore, has 26 total tackles, three tackles for loss and one interception.
West Virginia (3-1 overall, 2-1 league) will face Texas Tech (1-3 overall, 0-3 league) on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 5:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN2.
Temple defensive standout Arnold Ebiketie named AAC Defensive Player of the Week
Temple defensive end Arnold Ebiketie has been named the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week. Ebiketie had a great effort in Temple's 39-37 win over USF (University of South Florida). It was the Owls first victory of the season.
Ebiketie had six tackles including a sack and 3.5 tackles for loss and had the biggest defensive play of the contest when he returned a fumble 11 yards for a touchdown.
Temple (1-1 overall, 1-1 league) will visit Memphis (2-1 overall, 1-1 league) on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 12 noon (ESPN+) in conference action.
Players Coalition awards $10,000 to Science Leadership Academy to help close the Digital Divide
The Players Coalition is trying to make a difference in the Philadelphia public middle schools. Science Leadership Academy Middle School is one of the schools around the country being awarded grants to help close the digital divide, sponsored by the Players Coalition.
The nonprofit, founded by NFL players Anquan Boldin and Malcolm Jenkins, is donating $350,000 grants nationwide to help provide students and schools with the needed technology to set all students up for success with learning from home, despite family income.
The COVID-19 pandemic has clearly shown the education inequities and the digital divide in this country as millions have struggled to get online amidst the transition to distance learning. Roughly two out of three parents from lower income homes reported their children will face obstacles when it comes to remote learning due to a lack of access to computers or internet at home, according to a study out of the Pew Research Center.
"Once again, Players Coalition has delivered on their promise to influence and support our community, which impacts systematic social and civics change in education and beyond," says Christopher Johnson, founding principal of Science Leadership Academy at Beeber in a statement. "We are forever grateful not just for the grant, but for a community of people who are true to their word and mission."
"We live in a digital society. Unfortunately, it is a sad reality that there are students who do not have access to computers or internet access at home, which is especially devastating this year when so many schools and districts have taken learning online due to COVID-19," says Carson Wentz, Players Coalition supporter and quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles in a statement. "Addressing the digital divide, especially when it comes to students, cannot wait. Action must be taken now."
