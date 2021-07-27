It looks like Leddie Brown is up for a couple national awards heading into the college football season. Brown, a former Neumann-Goretti star, is a running back at West Virginia University.
He has been named to the Maxwell Award and the Doak Award watch lists. Brown, a 5-foot-11, 216-pound senior, was named All-Big 12 second team last year. He rushed for 1,010 yards and nine touchdowns. The ex-Catholic League standout was also chosen to the All-Big 12 first team by the league sportswriters and Phil Steele's Magazine. Brown tied for second on the Mountaineers with 31 receptions for 202 yards and two TDs. Last season, he tallied five 100-yard rushing games and had a season-high 195 yards rushing against Kansas.
The Maxwell Award has been presented to the College Player of the Year since 1937 and is named in honor of Robert "Tiny" Maxwell who was a former star at Swarthmore College and a renowned sports writer and football official.
Semifinalists for the Maxwell Award will be announced Nov. 1, 2021. Three finalists for the Maxwell Award will be unveiled on Nov. 22, 2021.
The Doak Walker Award honors the top college running back in the country, which will be announced by the PwC SMU Athletic Forum. The board of directors will named 10 semifinalists in November, and three finalists, as voted on by Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee, will be announced in November. The committee will have a second vote in December to choose the winner. The committee is comprised of past recipients, former NFL All-Pro and college All-America running backs, media members and special selected representatives.
The winners of the Maxwell and Doak Walker Awards will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show that will take place on Dec. 9, 2021.
