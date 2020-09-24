When West Virginia faces Oklahoma State in a huge Big 12 Conference football game at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday (6ABC 3:30 p.m.), a local player to watch will be former Imhotep Charter star Tykee Smith.
Smith, a 5-foot-10, 198-pound sophomore who was a standout in the Public League just two seasons ago, is one of the bright young players in the nation.
A year ago, he was named to the Football Writers Association of America’s Freshman All-American team. Smith, a defensive back, had 53 total and 36 unassisted tackles, two interceptions, one sack and one forced fumble last season.
Smith is already off to a good start with four total and three solo tackles with one tackle for loss in West Virginia’s 56-10 win over Eastern Kentucky two weeks ago. Although this is only his second year, he has emerged a real playmaker in the secondary.
“They gave me an opportunity to play as a freshman,” Smith said. “I kind of made the most of my opportunity. My role is to be a leader on the back end [secondary]. I’m still young. I play spear [position], which is the nickel [defensive alignment].”
The Big 12 is one of the best football conferences in the country. Smith got a good taste of the competition in his first season.
“At first, it kind of seem real fast, but then it kind of slowed down for me,” he said. “I was able to play my game.”
Smith has a good foundation from playing at Imhotep Charter, which has produced a lot of great players over the years. The Panthers have a host of Division I standouts in college football such as Shaka Toney (Penn State), Yusuf Terry (Baylor), Dedrick Parson (Howard) just to name a few. He credits Imhotep Charter’s football program for much of his success.
“It gave me a chance to at the next level,” Smith said. “It put me on the stage to showcase my talent. I played at a high level.”
Smith will be playing at a high level when the Mountaineers battle Cowboys in a conference matchup on national television tomorrow.
