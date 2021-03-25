When the NFL draft takes place April 30-May 1 in Cleveland, Ohio, two former Catholic League football standouts Christian Barmore and Mark Webb could hear their names called during those days. Barmore and Webb had great college careers.
Barmore, a Neumann-Goretti product, played defensive tackle for Alabama. He was a big reason why Alabama defeated Ohio State, 52-24 to win the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Miami Gardens, Fla. He played extremely well up front for the Crimson Tide. He had five tackles, a sack and two tackles for loss i the victory earning Defensive Most Valuable Player honors in the national title game.
Barmore, a 6-foot-5, 311-pounder, could go early in the draft according to ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.
"I still think first round is a possibility for [Christian] Barmore," Kiper said during a recent ESPN draft conference call. "I have him [No.] 25 to Jacksonville [Jaguars]. I could see him dropping into the second round. It could happen. He could go early to mid-second round."
Barmore received several accolades last season. He was chosen first team All American by CBS Sports. He was named first team All Southeastern Conference from both the Associated Press and the conference coaches. Barmore had 37 total and 22 solo tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks and three forced fumbles. He has shown the ability play the run as well as the quickness to rush the passer.
Webb, a former Archbishop Wood star, had good performance in the Senior Bowl. He had five total and three solo tackles in that game, which features several players who could be selected in the draft.
Webb played safety for the University of Georgia. He was one of the top defensive players in the SEC. He was a key player on some of the Bulldogs' top teams in the last few years.
Webb, a 6-foot-1, 200-pounder, had 21 total and 10 solo tackles and one interception last season. Kiper believes Webb will likely be selected in the later rounds.
"He dropped that one interception in the Florida game," Kiper said. "But overall, he's the kind of guy in that third tier safety. I have him right now as a sixth round grade. So, I think Day 3."
Barmore and Webb are just two of several local players to watch with the draft coming up. Kyle Pitts and Shaka Toney would be the other two NFL draft prospects. Pitts, who starred at Archbishop Wood, was a prolific tight end for the University of Florida. Toney, a former Imhotep Charter star, was a great pass rushing defensive end at Penn State.
