Former Archbishop Wood standout Kyle Pitts who had a terrific football season at the University of Florida has been named the winner of the John Mackey Award, which is given each year to the top tight end in college football. Pitts, a 6-foot-6, 240-pounder, had 43 receptions for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns.
The former Catholic League star was one of college football's most dominant players. He averaged 17.9 yards a reception this season. His 12 receiving TDs were the second highest total by a tight end in Southeastern Conference history. Allama Matthews who starred at Vanderbilt holds the SEC record with 14 TDs.
In addition to receiving the Mackey Award, Pitts was a first unanimous first team All-American since Vernon Hargreaves III in 2015. Both players were chosen to the American Football Coaches Association, Associated Press, Football Writers Association of American, Sporting News and Walter Camp All Americans.
Pitts had some great performances throughout the season. He had eight receptions for 170 yards and four TDs against Ole Miss (University of Mississippi). He had seven caches for 128 yards against Tennessee. He caught seven passes for 129 yards and one TD against Alabama who will play for the national championship on Monday night. He also had eight receptions for 99 yards and three TDs against Kentucky.
Pro Football Hall of Famer John Mackey is considered to be the best to have played tight end. A tight end by whom all others are measured, Mackey was a role model on and off the field as demonstrated by his Super Bowl championship, his commitment to community and his place in history as the first president of the NFL Players Association.
The John Mackey Award presented since 2000 recognizes 17 alumni that have played in the NFL. The John Mackey Award is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which includes the most prestigious awards in college football.
Pitts recently declared for the NFL Draft foregoing his senior year at the University of Florida. According to the latest 2021 NFL Mock Draft from WalterFootball.com, they have picks slotted at No. 8 in the first round going to the Carolina Panthers.
