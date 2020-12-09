Former Archbishop Wood football standout Kyle Pitts who plays for the University of Florida has been selected as a semifinalist for the The Biletnikoff Award. Pitts, a 6-foot-6, 246-pound junior, has 34 receptions for 641 yards and 11 touchdowns. The Gators' tight end is ranked No. 4 in among all pass receivers in the FBS. Pitts is top receiver among all tight ends.
The Tallahassee Quarterback Club (TQC) Foundation, Inc., the Florida-based creator and sponsor of the Biletnikoff Award, recently announced the semifinalists for the award. The award annually recognizes the college football season's outstanding FBS receiver. Any player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, slot back and running back) who catches a pass is eligible for the award.
The semifinalists, finalists, and award recipients are chosen by the Biletnifoff Award national Selection Committee, a group of prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers, Biletnikoff Award winners, and other former receivers. The TQC Foundation, Inc. recently opened the 2020 FanVote. Every fan may vote once on the Biletnikoff FanVote page.
Pitts has helped Florida post an 8-1 record and a No. 6 ranking in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. Florida will host LSU on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. on ESPN.
Villanova guard Justin Moore named Philadelphia Big 5 Player of the Week
Villanova sophomore guard Justin Moore has been named the Philadelphia Big 5 Player of the Week. Moore, a 6-foot-4, 210-pounder, averaged 17.0 points and 3.0 rebounds in a week where the Wildcats won two games. Villanova ranked No. 9 in the Associated Press Top 25 college basketball poll had a big win over Texas. Moore tied for the team scoring honors with 19 to help Villanova edge No. 123th ranked Texas, 68-64.
Izaiah Brockington has Penn State's basketball team on the rise
Former Archbishop Ryan standout Izaiah Brockington has Penn State off to a great start. The Nittany Lions are 3-1 on the season. Moreover, Brockington, a former All-Catholic League star scored a career-high 24 points to lead Penn State to a 75-55 win over No. 15th ranked Virginia tech on Tuesday night.
The 6-foot-4, 200-pound junior, is averaging 14.0 points and 5.5 rebounds a game. Brockington is also shooting 51.2 percent from the field.
