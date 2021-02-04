Former Temple football star Paul Palmer can hardly wait two watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 7 (CBS3, 6:30 p.m.) in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Palmer is particularly excited about Tampa Bay. Having played for head coach Bruce Arians, who is now the Buccaneers’ head coach, and Tampa Bay’s defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, who also played at Temple.
Palmer feels the Temple football program will be represented in the biggest football game of the year because there are several other Temple connections on the coaching staff.
“I think it’s incredible and quite mind blowing,” said Palmer, who was an All-American running at Temple from 1983-86. “Who would have thought when he got the job that one he would bring all these guys. Two that things would work out and they would have a home game right in Tampa.”
“The excitement is the fact that it’s kind of cool that one person is playing in the Super Bowl or you know a coach. Even though a friend of yours could be an equipment manager for a Super Bowl [team] is still exciting. But to have like ex-teammates and ex-coaches and a friend and teammates and coaches from Temple on the staff we’re bursting with joy.”
Arians was the head coach at Temple from 1983-88. He has four former Owls that he coached during his days on North Broad Street. They include Bowles, running backs coach Todd McNair, special teams coach Keith Armstrong and cornerbacks coach Kevin Ross. Palmer feels Arians has a good staff of former Temple players who bring a lot of knowledge and experience to his staff.
“I remember Todd Bowles got his first head coaching job years and years before,” said Palmer, who was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2018. “Todd is going to be a head coach soon. Honestly, you can’t judge him as a head based on his time in New York [New York Jets]. It’s been a very long time since anyone has done well in New York. He’s a guy who is going to get another opportunity to be a head coach.
“Todd McNair has really done a good job. He’s got [running backs] Leonard Fournette and [LeSean] Shady McCoy. Tom [Brady, quarterback] is Tom. Nothing like a little help from your running backs. It’s good to see that. I’m really happy for him.”
“Keith Armstrong has been quietly doing his thing for years. Keith has been coaching in the league as a special teams coach for 25 years.”
Arians has a couple former Temple assistant coaches on his staff — quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen and safeties coach Nick Rapone. Christensen was a quarterbacks and receivers coach at Temple from 1983-85. Rapone was a secondary coach and defensive coordinator with the Owls from 1983-88.
In addition, Arians hired Lori Locust an assistant defensive line coach with the Buccaneers. Locust was a student at Temple. She also played and coached football on the high school and professional levels. This is her second year. She was the NFL’s first woman position coach.
“Nick Rapone is down there,” said Palmer, who is a color analyst for the Temple Radio Network. “Clyde Christensen is down there with BA [Bruce Arians] too. It’s nice to see them with him.
“Lori Locust lived in Johnson Hardwick [Hall],” Palmer said. “We knew Lori our whole hard time. We knew Lori was serious about coaching. Lori had coached boys football. She coached women’s football. She’s coached high school football. She coached semi-pro football. She’s coached Arena League. When she was a player, she used to contact us to go to a game. When she got the phone, I don’t think BA [Bruce Arians] knew she went to Temple when she gave her the job.”
In 1987, Palmer was a first round draft pick of the Kansas City Chiefs. he earned All-NFL honors as a return specialist in his rookie year. Palmer played for the Chiefs, the Dallas Cowboys and the Detroit Lions during his NFL career. He will be rooting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Super Bowl Sunday.
“Blood is thicker than water,” Palmer said. “I’m going with my family man. I’m going with nurture over nature. Nature is I got drafted by them [Kansas City Chiefs]. I was nurtured by Temple.
It’s not even a question if I would even [for] one moment that I would like KC to win. I like Andy Reid [Kansas City head coach]. I’m a big fan of Coach [Eric] Bieniemy [offensive coordinator] as a player and coach. It’s our time to get our ring. Can you imagine what it would be like showing up at the Edberg-Olson [Hall, Temple football facility] and everybody wearing their Super Bowl ring.”
It would be quite an accomplishment.
