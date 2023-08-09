Raiders Ruggs Fatal Crash

Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III appears in court during sentencing at the Regional Justice Center Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. Ruggs entered a guilty plea in May to a felony count of DUI resulting in death relating to the accident that killed Tina Tintor and her dog on Nov. 2, 2021. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)

LAS VEGAS — Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs was sentenced Wednesday to at least three years in a Nevada prison for killing a woman in a fiery crash while driving his sports car drunk at speeds up to 156 mph on a city street nearly two years ago.

"I sincerely apologize," the former first-round NFL draft pick said as he stood for sentencing in Las Vegas after pleading guilty in May to felony DUI causing death and misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter, a charge carrying a six-month jail sentence that will be folded in with his three-to-10-year prison term.

