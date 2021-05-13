When the Philadelphia Eagles open the regular season against the host Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sept. 12 (1 p.m. Fox 29) they will be facing former Archbishop Wood star Kyle Pitts who was the No. 4 pick in the NFL draft two weeks ago. Pitts, a 6-foot-6, 240-pounder, is considered by many experts to be the best tight end in the draft.
He played his college football at the University of Florida. Pitts was an All-American with the Gators. He also won the John Mackey Award as the best tight end in college football. The Falcons' starting quarterback Matt Ryan is from Penn Charter. There should be a lot of local interest in the Eagles season opener on the road.
Of course, the Eagles have a big time player with wide receiver DeVonta Smith who was the team's No. 10 pick in the draft. Smith led Alabama to the national championship. The former Alabama All-American and Heisman Trophy winner had 117 receptions for 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns last season.
This should be a big matchup of the two of the top rookies in the draft with Pitts and Smith. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts could be a key player in this contest, too.
Here is the rest of the schedule
- Sunday, Sept. 19 San Francisco 1 p.m. FOX 29
- Monday, Sept. 27 at Dallas Cowboys 8:15 p.m. ESPN
- Sunday, Oct. 3 Kansas City Chiefs 1 p.m. CBS3
- Sunday, Oct. 10 at Carolina Panthers 1 p.m. FOX 29
- Thursday, Oct. 14 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8:20 p.m. FOX 29/NFLN/Amazon
- Sunday, Oct. 24 at Las Vegas Raiders 4:05 p.m. FOX29
- Sunday. Oct. 31 at Detroit Lions 1 p.m. FOX29
- Sunday, Nov. 7 Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 p.m. CBS3
- Sunday, Nov. 14 at Denver Broncos 4:25 p.m. CBS3
- Sunday, Nov. 21 New Orleans Saints 1 p.m. FOX29
- Sunday, Nov. 28 at New York Giants 1 p.m. FOX29
- Sunday, Dec. 5 at New York Jets 1 p.m. CBS3
- Sunday, Dec. 12 BYE
- Saturday, Dec. 18/Sunday, Dec. 19 Washington Football Team TBD
- Sunday, Dec. 26 New York Giants 1 p.m. FOX29
- Sunday, Jan. 2 at Washington Football Team 1 p.m. FOX29
- Sunday, Jan. 9 Dallas Cowboys 1 p.m. FOX29
