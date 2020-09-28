The Philadelphia Eagles still looking for its first win of the season will face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night, Oct. 4 (NBC 10, 7:20 p.m.). The Eagles (0-2-1) are coming off a 23-23 tie in overtime to the Cincinnati Bengals (0-2-1) at Lincoln Financial Field.
The Eagles were in a position to kick a 59-yard field goal by Jake Elliott for the win, but a penalty for a false start pushed the ball back making it a 64-yard attempt. Eagles head coach Doug Pederson talked about the decision not to go for the field and to put the ball away in essence settling for a tie.
"The decision there [was] one of two things," Pederson said. "You can either attempt it on fourth down and try to go for it. We tried to go for the field goal, the game winner. That was the thing, we were going to go for the game winner with the kick.
"Felt comfortable with [kicker] Jake [Elliott]. Had the wind. The false start backed us up, so we said let's just punt the football here.
"We didn't want to give them the ball towards midfield or even a chance to go for it on fourth down and long. Incomplete pass, something like that. They get the ball, short field, they could kick a field goal and win the game. Just made that decision. Hopefully something positive might have come out of the punt."
The Eagles won't have a lot of positive signs when they visit the 49ers who crushed the New York Giants, 36-9, with their back quarterback Nick Mullens. San Francisco played without its starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo who was nursing an ankle injury. Mullens threw for 343 yards on 25-of-36 passing with one touchdown.
In addition to playing without Garoppolo, San Francisco didn't have some other key players who were injured such as linebacker Dre Greenlaw (quadriceps), tight end George Kittle (knee), running back Raheem Mostert (knee) and wide receiver Deebo Samuel (foot). The Eagles will be playing a team that has a depth. The 49ers (2-1) were also in the Super Bowl last season.
The Eagles need more consistent play from quarterback Carson Wentz. Although Wentz had a seven yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to tie the game, his overall play was really up and down. He connected on 29-of-47 passes for 225 yards with one TD pass and two interceptions. Wentz has thrown six interceptions this season.
"The first one, I felt good about it," Wentz said. "The ball gets tipped at the line. That's a bad feeling when you're back there and you're seeing the ball flutter through the air. It gets tipped at the line of scrimmage and [Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson] made a good play. The other one, [I] got aggressive there trying to get one in there to [Eagles tight end Zach] Ertz and [Bengals cornerback LeShaun Sims] made a good play. That's something that I have to be better with."
The Eagles have to get better in a hurry. They're going to be playing the 49ers next. After that, the Eagles will play the Pittsburgh Steelers the following Sunday on the road before coming home to play the Baltimore Ravens. This is a real tough stretch against some great teams. Over the first three games, the Eagles have really struggled on both side of the football.
Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham was a bright spot against the Bengals. Graham had four total tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks. He feels the Eagles can turn things around.
"I am not worried about it," Graham said. "We are going to come in and get it right. I know that for us, we put too much time and effort into this thing and stuff happens in the game that you are not proud of sometimes.
"What I will say is that we are going to stand tall through it all and we are going to get it right. We have underdogs ever since I have been here. As soon as things go bad, people want to start panicking. We are not panicking. We know it's just a different type of year and we are going to get it right."
