The Philadelphia Eagles needed a wide receiver to help quarterback Carson Wentz and the team’s passing attack. The Eagles were looking to get a player who can get down the field on those deep pass routes and make some big plays. So, they selected wide receiver Jalen Reagor from Texas Christian University with the 21st pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
In 2007, Jalen’s father, Montae Reagor, was a defensive tackle who played with the Eagles. He was asked what his father told him about playing in Philadelphia and for the Eagles during his first press conference. In 2011, the elder Reagor was a coaching intern with the Eagles.
“It’s a family environment,” Reagor said. “They love football. They love their Eagles. It’s just a sigh of relief, man, like all this hard work you put in for this moment. My whole life I’ve told my people, my family, I’m going to be a first rounder someday. I’m so blessed to have it come true, and then what greater organization to go to [than the] Philadelphia Eagles. So, I’m very excited and ready to go.”
A 5-foot-11, 195-pounder, Jalen Reagor was a three-time All-American during his career. He led the team with 43 receptions for 611 yards this season. He plans to come in hitting the ground running. He also believes he can pick up a lot of knowledge from the Eagles’ veteran receiving corps to help him succeed in his first year.
“I feel like I can work on my whole game as a whole learning from older [players], you know, the vets, [wide receivers] Alshon [Jeffery], DeSean [Jackson],” Reagor said. “But I feel like I’m a great vertical threat. I can run any route in the route tree. I’m an electric player. I’ll make an immediate impact when given the chance. So, I’m coming in ready to work and ready to learn.”
There were a number of outstanding wide receivers in this draft. LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson is one of them. Jefferson helped LSU win a national championship this season. He had an impressive 111 catches for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns this season. Jefferson went to the Minnesota Vikings with the 22nd pick. The Eagles could have taken him, but they feel Reagor should help them with his talents.
“You’re talking about really good players, and it’s just the fit,” said Howie Roseman, the Eagles vice president/general manger. “It’s how the coaches envision these guys being used and what they’re looking for to fit our quarterback skill set. So that was what we were trying to do, find the right fit for the Philadelphia Eagles and where we are as a football team, and be a compliment to the other players we think we have on offense.”
Eagles head coach Doug Pederson likes Reagor’s speed and his ability to play special teams. The former Big 12 star ranked second in the nation a 20.8 punt return average, breaking the previous TCU season mark of 20.4 in 1969. He was one of two FBS players with two punt returns for touchdowns.
“Obviously number one was the speed,” Pederson said. “This guy, he can definitely stretch the field. His vertical for a 5-10/5-11 guy, he can elevate. He can get balls above the rim, as we say. He has the flexibility of not only playing outside, but also playing inside and his flexibility as a special teams, punt return, and possible kickoff return guy.”
