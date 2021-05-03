The Philadelphia Eagles just completed its NFL draft where the team made nine picks overall, but none of them were bigger than the first one. The Eagles selecting former Alabama All-American and Heisman Trophy wide receiver DeVonta Smith was huge.
Smith is exactly what the offense needs right now. The Eagles had to land a playmaker for their passing attack. They need a player who can run the deep patterns and stretch the field as well as a receiver who can come up with the big catch on third down to keep the chains moving.
If you watched Smith play for the Crimson, then you saw him do all these things and more. He put on a show in the College Football Playoff National Championship game. Smith had 12 receptions for 215 yards and three touchdowns to help Alabama defeat Ohio State, 52-24, to win the national title.
Smith caught 235 passes for 3,965 yards (16.9 yard average a game) and 46 TDs setting a Southeastern Conference and Alabama career receiving TD record previously held by Amari Cooper (2012-14) and Chris Doering of Florida (1992-95) with 31. In addition, he led the SEC and Alabama in career receiving yards. He had 117 receptions for 1,856 yards and 23 TDs this past season.
The Eagles leading receiver is Greg Ward who was the team's top pass catcher with 54 receptions for 419 yards and six TDs. Travis Fulgham had 38 catches for 539 yards and four TDs. Jalen Reagor, who was the team's first round pick last year, caught 31 balls for 396 yards and one TD.
Ward and Fulgham are good possession receivers. Reagor has the speed to get down the field. Smith can add another dimension with his speed and pass catching skills.
Moreover, Smith has a great relationship with Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. They both were teammates in 2017 and 2018 with the Crimson Tide. Hurts immediately went to twitter when Smith was selected by the Eagles with the 10th pick in the first round.
Hurts tweeted, "Run It Back Thennnn My Boy! Your Deserve It All Brotha, Congrats!! Let's Get To It."
Hurts took over for Carson Wentz started the final four games of last season. Smith remembered how Hurts raised the level of play of his teammates at Alabama.
"Jalen taught everybody the game," Smith said. "He was just one of those guys that was a student of the game and taught everybody the game. When you got reps with him, he was always telling you about coverages and rotations. The connection is there, the chemistry is there. Overall, he's just always helped everybody else be better on the field."
