Philadelphia Eagles running back Corey Clement has been named Week 8 NFLPA Community MVP after he helped lead a writing contest in which students created books on how to resolve bullying. The winners earned a $500 prize, received a surprise Zoom visit from Clement and will have their book published.
"It is a true honor to be named the NFLPA Community MVP," said Clement in a statement. "As an NFL player, I have the opportunity to bring attention to the causes most important to me -- literacy, anti-bullying and music education. I feel that it is important to support grassroots non-profits that are led by Black leaders."
For the second consecutive year, Clement teamed up with the National Youth Foundation for its Student Book Scholars contest. Over 100 students from 31 different states submitted written and illustrated pieces about anti-bullying, providing a much-needed creative outlet in hopes of empowering children surrounding an important issue.
At the close of the national campaign, he made a surprise visit to the finalists via Zoom, where he announced Dirk, Meka and Beck Troutman as the grand prize winners for their book, "From Bullies to Buddies." In addition to the prizes, the competition honored the literary achievements by all of the student contestants, whose books will be donated to schools and libraries across the country.
"My activism, along with community support, allows me to become more of an effective link in the chain of change," said Clement, who champions the National Youth Foundation's mission to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in children's books in a statement.
Since his rookie season with the Eagles in 2017, Clement has regularly given back to the youth in his community. He has donated $5,000 to his New Jersey high school alma mater and its football program, hosted a free football camp for elementary and middle school students, and recently got involved with the "I Matter" project, where he works with youth across the country to write poetry and create art.
In honor of Clement being named this week's Community MVP, the NFLPA will make a $10,000 contribution to the National Youth Foundation. Also, our supporting partner Pledge has set up a crowdfunding campaign. Supporters can make a flat donation at the following website: pledge.org/corey-clement.
Clement along with the other 2020 Community MVPs, will become eligible for this year's Alan Page Community Award, which is the highest honor that the NFLPA can be given to a player.
The NFLPA Community MVP program recognizes NFL players who are making a positive impact in their hometowns and team cities. Each week during he regular season, the NFLPA will celebrate one player who has demonstrated a commitment to giving back to his community. Earlier this season, Eagles safety Rodney McLeod received this honor for his efforts in the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.