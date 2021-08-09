After two weeks of training camp, it’s time for some NFL preseason football. The Philadelphia Eagles will host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, Aug. 12 at Lincoln Financial Field. The kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m. on NBC 10.
This will be the first of three preseason game for the Eagles. The Steelers have already played on preseason contest. Pittsburgh defeated the Dallas Cowboys, 16-3, in the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio last Thursday. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni gave his thoughts on the preseason when it comes to personnel and game planning.
“Yeah, it’s case by case,” Sirianni said. “It’s case by case, and we’ll talk through every guy and what their experience is. And it’s just like, you don’t treat every player the same. And it is, it’s truly case by case, and what we want to show and what we don’t want to show, those are discussions that we’ve had.
“We’ve had our game plan for our preseason done, because my philosophy is, hey, let’s get the scripting done, we can always adjust it. Let’s get the game plan done for the preseason. We can always adjust it. So that when we’re here the players, we’re not up all night thinking about what we’re going to run against the Steelers or the Patriots or the Jets.
“We’re thinking about our sole focus is how do we get our players better. That’s all that matters, is how we get those players better. Again, we’ll be adjusting those game plans and talk through all that, but really every day we’re just focused on how we’re getting our guys better.”
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has looked sharp in training camp. Hurts will be under center. Running back Miles Sanders has looked good, too.
Of course, the preseason is for the rookies and free agents. The veterans usually see limited playing time during the preseason.
Unfortunately, Eagles rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith sustained a knee injury during training camp. Smith’s status for Thursday’s game and the preseason hasn’t been determined yet. Smith a major talent was an All American at Alabama and a Heisman Trophy winner. The Eagles selected him with the 10th pick overall in the NFL Draft this spring.
“We’re not putting a timetable on any injuries,” Sirianni said. “We just want him to attack his rehab, and get ready as soon as he can. We want him to have as many reps as he possibly can. This is a different game. NFL and college football are different games, so we want him to get as many reps as he can and we’ll play that day by day, week by week.”
In looking at training camp, there are a few players to watch that could get some time on the field this season.
Former Temple star Shaun Bradley played on special teams last season. Bradley, a 6-foot-1, 240-pounder, is heading into his second season with the Eagles. He could help the Eagles at linebacker. He does a great job of playing the run. He has good anticipation.
Wide receiver Quez Watkins has a lot of potential. Watkins, a 6-foot, 193-pounder, played six games last season. He had seven receptions for 104 yards and one touchdown. With a good preseason, Watkins could be a real contributor in the passing game.
Rookie defensive tackle Milton Williams has played well in training camp. Williams was a third round draft pick of LSU in the NFL Draft this spring. The 6-foot-3, 290-pounder, appears to be a good run stopper. He has also shown some quickness off the ball. If Williams can rush the quarterback, that would be great for the Eagles pass rush.
