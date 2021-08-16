This Philadelphia Eagles will get a good look at the New England Patriots this week. The Eagles will host the Patriots in the second day of two joint practices at the NovaCare Center Monday.
After that, the Eagles will entertain the Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 19 at Lincoln Financial Field. The kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on NBC10.
The joint practice should be an interesting one. It gives both teams a chance to work on some different schemes and aspects of the game against different competition. There was a lot of work to organize these joint practices.
“I think people would be shocked about how much detail goes into planning each and every practice. And you talk about each and every practice but then you have to set the stage right at the beginning of like, ‘Hey, here’s how we practice.’ So, it’s like you start from the beginning and you just have to talk about every detail. And so, it was just like normal talking to other guys, and we’re still having ongoing conversations to get ready for practice on Tuesday.”
Of course, the Eagles and Patriots have quite a history. In 2018, the Eagles topped the Patriots, 41-33, to win Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN on Feb. 4, 2018.
The Patriots come to town with a couple of familiar names — former Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor and defensive back Jalen Mills. Agholor and Mills played on the Eagles’ Super Bowl championship team. Agholor had nine receptions for 84 yards in the game.
The Eagles are coming off a 24-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in their first preseason game. Despite the loss to the Steelers, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was pleased with the performance of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts who completed 3-of-7 passes for 54 yards with two dropped passes.
“I thought he played better than I even thought when I got into the room Thursday night,” Sirianni said. “I just thought he was in complete command of the offense. Again, we’re talking about ten plays, but you’re still evaluating those like it’s 60. So great command of the offense, great checks. Perfect ball to [tight end] Dallas [Goedert] on that check that he made that allowed — when you put the ball where he out that ball, that’s where you get yards after catch, and Dallas was strong with the run. But, yeah, was really pleased with the way he played. You know, there’s one or two that I’m like, ‘Ah, I wanted you to step up and rip it back to the back side.’ But, we’re learning from that.”
The big stand out in the first game was wide receiver Quez Watkins who had a huge game against the Steelers catching a 79-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Joe Flacco. Hurts just missed Watkins on a long pass that would have been a touchdown. Sirianni talked about that play and gave some credit to the defense.
“I just think there’s a timing factor, too,” Sirianni said. “The DB [defensive back] did a good job of posting his hand on Quez as he was going vertical. So, you kind of saw the DB [defensive back] post his hand. Quez was a little late to get the hand off. And it slowed him down a tick, and this is a timing game and precision. It’s just getting the rep over and over again with Quez like. ‘What am I going to do when he gets a little bump and what am I going to do when this happens? So, I thought it was a ball that it would have been right on if Quez didn’t get bumped.”
This will be the Eagles second of their three preseason games. It’s another opportunity to sharpen their skills prior to the season opener against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sept. 12.
