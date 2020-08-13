The Philadelphia Eagles training camp will move into high gear on Monday, Aug. 17 as the team prepares for the upcoming season. Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has already put the wheels in motion.
"I've had a chance to kind of go through the whole schedule," said Pederson, who returned to the Eagles after missing nearly two weeks due to the coronavirus. "The padded portion, which starts next Monday, I'm obviously looking forward to that. I typically have two days where it's more of a live, controlled-live sort of practice, tackle to the ground.
"I'm going to stick to that schedule. I'm going to stick to two days of having situational, scrimmage-type practices. I feel like it's a great way to get our guys prepared to game situations, game action."
The practices will be very important with no preseason games. In addition, there's not a lot of time before the regular season begins. The Philadelphia Eagles will open the season against the Washington Football Team on Sept. 13 on the road.
"I think there's a couple things that we need to know," Pederson said. "I think the first one is obviously the guys that we have in the starter roles, starter positions, making sure that they're in the right frame of mind, their bodies are conditioned. Those are the things we've got to know in the next few weeks leading up for that first game.
"I think the second thing is obviously the new additions to the team - the free agents, draft picks, undrafted guys. Those are the guys we have to gets answers on as coaches. So, as we continue throughout the process, and we begin to put pads on next week, those are some of the answers that we're going to get leading up to that first regular season week."
Eagles wide receiver Greg Ward got a chance to play a lot because of injuries last season. Ward had 28 catches for 250 yards and one touchdown in seven games. Despite all the receivers the Eagles have on the roster, Pederson is well aware of his contributions.
"I always liked Greg," Pederson said. "He's been on our practice roster. As a young player we activated him. He played last year, did well.
"The one thing now as he goes into this season, he's in the rotation, in that starting mix for us. It's just a matter of him embracing every day, getting better. Being a former quarterback, he understands our offense. Being in our offense, he knows the concepts and the routes. He and [quarterback] Carson [Wentz] have a really good feel for one another.
"I think for him now it's just a matter of continuing to get better each and every day and putting in the work. We expect some really big things from Greg. He can also be leader. He can be a leader of that group. Him , DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery, these guys, they can be leaders now and mentors to these young players."
Pederson anticipates a few changes in regards to training camp due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The coaches, we're going to coach in either face shields or masks," Pederson said. ""That's part of protocol. We definitely want to protect ourselves, protect our players that way. That's going to be different.
"A lot of times, from a socially distancing standpoint, we can still coach from a distance and still get our work done, still be following protocol and all of that. Other than that, really you're not going to see a lot of wholesale changes. Maybe the amount of people we have out there as far as ballboys, trainers, strength and conditioning staff.
"Obviously, those numbers are way down that what we would have in a normal training camp situation. Other than that, there's not a lot of wholesale changes we're going to make moving forward."
