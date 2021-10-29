When the Philadelphia Eagles play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Oct. 31 (FOX 29, 1 p.m.), they will be facing one of the most diverse young running backs in the National Football League.
D’Andre Swift, Detroit’s second-year running back, has been a real bright spot for the Lions who have an 0-7 record. Swift, a product of St. Joseph’s Prep, has been doing a good job of running and catching the football out of the backfield.
The former Catholic League star is the team’s second leading rusher. Moreover, he’s the Lions’ leading receiver. Swift has 78 carries for 262 yards and three rushing touchdowns. He has 42 receptions for 391 yards and two receiving TDs.
With his speed, open field moves and pass catching ability, he’s a threat to score or make a big play at any time. A year ago, Swift, a 5-foot-9, 215-pounder, had 521 yards on 114 carries while scoring eight TDs. He also had 46 receptions for 357 yards and two receiving TDs.
Swift appears to be on pace to have not only a good year, but an even better season. This shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone who knows something about running backs. Duce Staley, former Eagles assistant coach, is now Swift’s running back coach with the Lions. Staley could have easily been the head coach of the Eagles. However, the organization chose to move in another direction.
Staley was an assistant head coach and running backs with the Eagles. He was in Philadelphia for nearly 10 years as an assistant. The Eagles had a terrific ground attack during his tenure with the team.
So, you can see why Swift is flourishing right now as a versatile running back. He’s certainly a player to watch in this Sunday’s game against the Eagles.
A week ago, the Eagles defense gave up 33 points to the Raiders. They also allowed 422 total yards.
The Eagles need to be careful with Swift’s run and pass catching ability. They have to be aware of him on third down. In addition, the Eagles have to make sure he doesn’t get out in the open field for a big play.
Swift has quite a resume going all the back to his days at St. Joseph’s Prep. He played two consecutive PIAA state championships in 2013 and 2014. He played in the U.S Army All American Bowl from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas against the nation’s best players.
Then, he headed to the University of Georgia where he played in the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship game against Alabama. The Crimson Tide defeated the Bulldogs, 41-24 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and wide receiver DeVonta Smith.
Smith played with the Bulldogs from 2017-19. Two years ago, he had 195 carries for 1,216 yards and seven TDs. In 2020, Swift was a second round pick of the Lions.
Swift has provided a lot of excitement for the fans in the Motor City.
