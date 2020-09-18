The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Sept. 20 at Lincoln Financial Field (1 p.m. Fox 29) in its home opener. The Rams are a team that is certainly of putting a lot of points on the scoreboard.
The Eagles will have to contain the Rams’ offense that features quarterback Jared Goff, running back Malcolm Brown and wide receiver Robert Woods. While the L-A is capable of moving the ball up and down the field, the Eagles’ biggest concern could the Rams pass rush.
In the Eagles’ season opening loss to the Washington Football Team, quarterback Carson Wentz was sacked eight times. There’s going to be a lot of pressure on the Eagles’ offensive line in this matchup.
The Rams have Aaron Donald, who is one of the best defensive linemen in the NFL. Donald, a 6-foot-1, 280-pounder, could be a handful for the Eagles. The Rams’ defensive tackle is powerful and quick off the ball. Eagles head coach Doug Pederson is well aware his of ability to play the run, but more importantly his talents as a pass rusher.
“Obviously, Aaron Donald is a great player, tremendous player,” Pederson said. “There are not many offensive lines out there that really kind of slow this guy down. I mean, he just goes from snap to whistle. He’s a hundred miles an hour and that’s tough.
“For us, it’s about understanding where he lines up and he does move — it’s a different scheme. It’s not the same Wade Phillips scheme. It’s a different scheme so they move him around the D-Line [defensive line] just a little bit more. So, it’s imperative that we understand where he’s at. Communication is of the utmost, obviously, and it starts with [center, Jason] Kelce and echos along the offensive line. So, we just have to be aware of where he’s at.”
In the Rams 20-17 victory over the Dallas Cowboys last week, Donald had four total tackles and one sack in the season opener. Last season, he had 44 total tackles and 12.5 sacks. So, Donald is a player to watch for the Eagles.
