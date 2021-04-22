After the Philadelphia Eagles lost to the Washington Football Team to end the season, Jalen Hurts who replaced veteran Carson Wentz as the team's starting quarterback was asked whether he has proved that he can be the starting quarterback next season.
"That's another question you have to ask [former Eagles coach Doug Pederson]," Hurts said. "But I'll tell you where I'm coming from from a mentality standpoint. I want to get better as a quarterback every day. As a competitor, I want to dominate and take advantage of every opportunity that I have. Obviously there are things that I'm going to learn from - this team is going learn from - these last four games and the entire season. I think I take that very personally in learning from it. So as I alluded to earlier [I'm] going into this off-season on a mission."
It doesn't sound like Hurts would have a problem competing for the top job. During the Eagles' pre-daft availability on Wednesday, head coach Nick Sirianni and general manager didn't commit to making Hurts the starting field general heading into this season.
"To name any starters at this particular time, we've been working with these guys for two days, right?" Sirianni said. "We've been working with these guys for two days. My biggest thing is competition. Again, we've talked a little bit about my core values. It's my second core value. It's this team's second core value. Competition is a huge thing. We're going to have competition at every position."
In March, the Eagles traded the No. 6 pick in the draft along with a fifth round pick to the Miami Dolphins for the 12th and a fourth round selection. In spite of this transaction, Roseman didn't eliminate the possibility of the Eagles picking a quarterback in the draft.
"I'd say that when we get the call and we're having the discussions with Miami and we've got to figure out who they're trading with to be able to answer their question whether we would move back," Roseman said. So once we found out that it was San Francisco, we knew that three quarterbacks were going to be off the board in the first three picks.
"So it allowed us to lock in even more on who the guys would be that would be available at 12. Like we talked about when we had our last media opportunity, we're going to evaluate every player, and nothing is off the table."
The Eagles could pick a quarterback in the draft. Right now, they have Hurts and veteran signal caller Joe Flacco, who signed a one-year contract with the team.
If you look at Hurts' background, he's been competing throughout his playing career. In 2018 Hurts was benched in College Football Playoff National Championship and replaced by then freshman quarterback Tua Tagovailoa who now plays for the Miami Dolphins. Tagovailoa guided Alabama to a 26-23 win in overtime over Georgia to grab the national title. Keep in mind, Hurts was a sophomore and had thrown 17 touchdown passes that season with just one interception. He threw for 2,081 yards completing 60.1 percent of his passes.
The following year Tagovailoa was the starter. Hurts was the backup quarterback. But when Tagovailoa was injured in the Southeastern Conference championship game, it was Hurts who came off the bench to lead Alabama to a win over Georgia to capture the league title and land a spot in the College Football Playoff.
After the season, Hurts transferred to Oklahoma for his last year of college football. He threw for 3,851 yards with 32 TDs and just eight interceptions. Hurts had 1,298 rushing yards and 20 TDs. He was the Heisman Trophy runner-up to Joe Burrow who now plays for the Cincinnati Bengals.
You would think a player who performed at such a high level would have been a first rounder. He wasn't. The Eagles selected him in the second round with the 53rd pick.
Hurts was the Eagles backup for the most of the season behind Wentz until they played the New Orleans Saints, which had the No. 1 defense in the NFL at that time. Hurts led the Eagles to a 24-21 win. He connected on 17-of-30 passes for 167 yards and one TD pass. Hurts rushed for 106 yards too.
Don't be misled by the Eagles 1-3 record under Hurts. He played really well for the most part. The Eagles could have won the Arizona Cardinals game if the defense had played better. Hurts had three TD passes and ran for another score in that game. He had somewhat of a tough game against the Dallas Cowboys in spite of throwing 81-yard TD pass to wide receiver DeSean Jackson. In the team's final loss to Washington, he scored two touchdowns prior to being replaced by backup Nate Sudfeld.
Hurts who switched his jersey from No. 2 to No.1 knows what he has to do. If you look at his track record, he's no stranger to competition.
