FILE - Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) is sacked by Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) and linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 in Athens, Ga. Considered the best interior defensive lineman in the draft, Carter has the talent to be selected among the top five. If he drops, it'll be because of character concerns. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)

 Butch Dill

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles selected Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter with the No. 9 overall pick of the NFL draft on Thursday night, trading up one spot with the Chicago Bears to get a player who may have still been available because of his role in a fatal car crash.

Carter was once projected to be the No. 1 overall selection before the Bears traded that pick to the quarterback-needy Carolina Panthers. There were questions about how far the standout defensive lineman would slip because of his involvement in a crash that killed a teammate, offensive lineman Devin Willock, and a Georgia recruiting staffer, Chandler LeCroy.

