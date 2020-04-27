The Philadelphia Eagles made some big moves during the 2020 NFL Draft that should help the team offensively.
The Eagles drafted wide receiver Jalen Reagor from TCU in the first round. Reagor, a 5-foot-11, 195-pounder, should really help the Eagles’ receiving corps. He has the ability to get open and make some big plays down the field.
The Eagles surprised some by selecting Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round. Hurts played most of his career at the University of Alabama before transferring to the University of Oklahoma where he was the Heisman Trophy runner-up. He led the Sooners to the Peach Bowl. The 6-foot-1, 230-pounder, threw for 3,851 yards with 32 touchdowns and just eight interceptions this season. The drafting of Hurts gives the Eagles plenty of depth at the quarterback position with Carson Wentz, the team’s starting signal caller.
The Eagles grabbed linebacker Davion Taylor from the University of Colorado in the third round. Taylor, a 6-foot-2, 225-pounder, had 72 total and 57 solo tackles this season.
The Eagles made a big trade to get some additional speed with the wide receiver position. They acquired Marquise Goodwin in a trade of sixth round picks from the San Francisco 49ers. Goodwin helped to lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl with his speed and pass catching ability.
In the fourth round, the Eagles selected safety K’Von Wallace from Clemson University and offensive tackle Jack Driscoll from Auburn University. In the fifth round, the Eagles picked wide receiver John Hightower from Boise State University. In the sixth round, they selected former Temple University star linebacker Shaun Bradley along with offensive tackle Prince Tega-Wanogho from Auburn and wide receiver Quez Watkins from the University of Southern Mississippi. In the seventh round, the Eagles picked linebacker Casey Toohill from Stanford University.
On local players taken in the draft, Temple had four players selected in the draft. They also had four players signed as undrafted free agents. Offensive lineman Matt Hennessy was picked by the Atlanta Falcons in the third round. Defensive back Harrison Hand was chosen by the Minnesota Vikings in the fifth round. Bradley went in the sixth round to the Eagles. Linebacker Chapelle Russell was picked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the seventh round.
Owls who signed as undrafted free agents are offensive lineman Jovahn Fair (Kansas City Chiefs), linebacker Sam Franklin (Carolina Panthers), defensive end Dana Levine (New York Giants) and wide receiver Isaiah Wright (Washington Redskins).
St. Joseph’s Prep did an outstanding job of representing the Catholic League with three players taken in the NFL Draft. Running back D’Andre Swift, who starred at the University of Georgia, was taken by the Detroit Lions in the second round. Defensive back John Reid, who played at Penn State University, was drafted by the Houston Texans in the fourth round. Offensive lineman Jon Runyan, who played for Michigan, was chosen by the Green Bay Packers in the sixth round. Runyan’s father, Jon Runyan Sr., starred for the Eagles.
Cesar Ruiz, a Camden, New Jersey native who starred at Michigan, was a chosen by the New Orleans Saints in the first round. Ruiz was one of the top centers in the draft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.