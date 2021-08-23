The Philadelphia Eagles will wrap up the preseason and training camp with two joint practices with the New York Jets on Tuesday and Wednesday before facing the Jets in a preseason contest on Friday, Aug. 27 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on NBC 10.
The Eagles are 0-2 and are coming off a 35-0 loss to the New England Patriots in a game where Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts didn’t play due to a stomach illness. Although Hurts has performed well during practice, he has played very little in the preseason. He could use the playing time just for chemistry and continuity purposes.
This is the last preseason game before the season opener against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sept. 12. Right now, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni isn’t sure of Hurts’ status in terms of playing against the Jets.
“That’s going to be something we evaluate every day,” Sirianni said. “Again, like I said the past couple games, I’d hate to give you an answer and then it not play out, so that’s something that’s under constant evaluation. We are going to to see how the work goes against the Jets and make a decision after that.
“I think you’re always going to be like — you know, especially when you’re not ready to — you’re not playing tomorrow, right, or playing today? You’re always going to be like, Hey, we got more work to do, we got more work to do, we got more to do.’ And I think that’s anybody that’s in a growth mindset is going to think that way.
“So — and that’s what we are. We want to get better every day and our success is not on, ‘Hey, did we win this practice here? Did we get better today? is really our mindset. So, we look at it as we have three more weeks to get ready for that first game.
“Are we where we ant to be right now? No, because we have three more weeks to go until we get there, and we’re anticipating ourselves getting better every single day. That’s been the players’ motto and my motto is like, ‘Hey, your rent is due.’ I know Jalen said, ‘Your rent is due every day,’ and when you pay your rent every day, you get better every day.”
Hurts is right. The rent is due every day. That’s how you get better. In order for that rent to get paid, he needs to play as much as he can between now and the season opener in a game situations.
Hurts has played well throughout training camp. You can see he did a lot of work during the offseason. And that’s not just throwing the football and making plays in the pocket. His decision making has been impressive. That comes from not only playing, but watching a lot of film.
Sirianni hasn’t officially named Hurts as the starting quarterback yet. But that really looks like that’s just a matter of time.
Hurts replaced former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz as the starter last season. He started the four remaining games.
There’s a lot riding on him this season. He needs to be sharp right from the beginning. If Hurts could play at least a half of football against the Jets, that would be good for him as well as the offense providing the other starters to play.
The preseason is a time you want to look at the draft picks and the undrafted free agents who are trying to secure spots on the team’s 53-man roster. You certainly want to play them. This is a big evaluation period for them.
Nevertheless, Hurts and the other starters could use the playing time in the season finale. After this game, the regular season begins where the rent is due every week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.