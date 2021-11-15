When Jalen Hurts was named the starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles a year ago, his first game was against the New Orleans Saints. Hurts performed quite well in his debut as a starter.
Hurts led the Eagles to a 24-21 victory over the Saints. He ran for 106 yards while completing 17-of-30 passes for 167 yards and one touchdown.
The Saints will come marching into Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, Nov. 21 at 1 p.m. on FOX 29. Hurts is coming off a terrific effort in leading the Eagles to a 30-13 win over the Denver Broncos. He completed 16-of-23 passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns. Hurts also rushed for 53 yards on 14 carries.
The Saints (5-5) have lost their last two games to the Atlanta Falcons (27-25) and the Tennessee Titans (23-21) respectively. New Orleans is looking to get back into the win column.
The Eagles (4-6) have won two out of their last three games. They’re looking for their first win at home this season.
Hurts has been playing some great football. He is tied for the second-most multi-passing touchdown games through his first 14 career starts in eagles history (6), behind only Sonny Jurgensen (8). He has recorded 50 plus rushing yards in four straight games, marking the first time an Eagles signal caller has done so since Michael Vick did it in 2011.
Hurts has been hooking up with Eagles rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith the last two games. In the win over the Broncos, Smith had four receptions for 66 yards including two TD catches.
Hurts and the Eagles’ offense has been helped by a steady ground attack the last three games. Running backs Jordan Howard and Boston Scott have given the offense with a boost. Howard was the team’s leading rusher against Denver with 89 yards on 12 carries. Scott had 81 yards on 12 attempts.
New Orleans is capable of scoring with quarterback Trevor Sieman and running back Alvin Kamara and wide receiver Marquez Callaway. If the Eagles’ defense can slow down the Saints offense, they could be in good shape in this matchup.
Hurts has been doing a good job of directing the offense. The win over Denver could give them some momentum at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.