The Philadelphia Eagles are off to a dismal 0-2 start following their 37-19 drubbing at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams. The Eagles will try to get into the win column when they face Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Sept. 27 at Lincoln Financial Field. The Bengals like the Eagles have an 0-2 record.
Before the Eagles take on the Bengals, they have plenty of work to do this week as they were beaten pretty badly on both sides of the football. Rams quarterback Jared Goff completed 20 of 27 passes for 267 yards and three touchdowns. In addition, Los Angeles rushed for 191 yards.
Eagles head coach Doug Pederson knows his team has to raise their level of play on offense and defense in order to get untrack this season.
“It’s not about one player or one unit,” Pederson said. “The offense has to do their part obviously and not turn the football over and we’ve got to put points on the board when we have opportunities. Field goals are great, but when we get into the red zone like that, we’ve got to come away with more scores, touchdowns.
“The defense has a part in that, too. They pride themselves on getting off the field and trying to help the offense. These things go hand-in-hand. It’s not one unit, one guy. It’s things we’ve got to address, and we’ve got address, and we’ve got to address them quickly.”
Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz had a rough game. Wentz completed 26-of-43 passes for 242 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions. In the season opening loss to the Washington Football Team, he was 26-of—42 for 270 yards with two TDs, but also two interceptions. The turnovers have made a big impact on the offense in the first two games.
“Everyone is kind of case-by-case,” Wentz said. “Last week, it was something. Today, like I just said, I tried to force one in there and make a play when I probably didn’t need to. The fumble that [Eagles running back] Miles [Sanders} had, that happens. The timing of our mistakes is really killing us right now.
“But we know once we get those things cleaned up, we have the potential with the pieces we have on offense to be great – to be elite on offense. We’re excited to get those things fixed and start showing that we are elite.”
In spite of the fumble, Sanders had a fine game. He had 20 carries for 95 yards and one TD. He isn’t too discouraged with the team’s slow start. He feels the Eagles have plenty of time to get things turned around.
“It’s a long season,” Sanders said. “It’s pretty simple. It’s not the end of the world. We still have 14 more games left. All it takes is resiliency. [Eagles head] Coach Doug [Pederson], he always talks about that and that’s exactly the type of team we are. We’ve had a lot of setbacks last year and despite of all the stuff that happened last year, we still made the playoffs. So, I still think anything is possible and it’s still early in the season.”
The Eagles will host the Bengals at 1 p.m. They will have to contain rookie quarterback Joe Burrow who won the Heisman Trophy and led LSU to the national title last year. He was also the first overall pick in the NFL Draft last spring. Burrow has completed 60-of-97 passes for 509 yards with three TDs and one interception.
The Eagles could use a solid all-around effort to help them come up with their first win of the season.
