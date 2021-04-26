The Philadelphia Eagles will try to come away with some good picks in the NFL Draft April 29 to May 1 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Eagles will be selecting with the No. 12 pick in the first round.
This could be a huge pick for the Eagles. The team has to decide which way they should go. Is it offense? Is it defense?
Offensively, the Eagles could really use a game breaking wide receiver. They're could be two available when they make their first round selection. Devonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle both players are from the University of Alabama. Smith and Waddle led the Crimson Tide to a national championship.
Smith, a 6-foot-1, 175-pounder, is a terrific all-around receiver. He runs great patterns. He can go across the middle. he can run the deep pass routes. Smith was a threat to score just about every time he touched the football.
He played four seasons for the Crimson Tide. He has 235 receptions for 3,965 yards and 46 touchdowns in his career. He caught 117 passes for 1,856 yards and 23 TDs this season. He won the Heisman Trophy. Smith had 12 catches for 215 yards and three TDs in Alabama's 52-34 win over Ohio State for the national title.
If Smith is there and the Eagle want to add a big scoring threat to the offense, the should take him. In addition, Smith played two seasons with Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts at Alabama.
The other wide receiver possibility looks like Smith's teammate Jaylen Waddle who has great speed and can play on special teams. Waddle, a 5-foot-10, 182-pounder, had 28 receptions for 591 yards and four TDs. In 2019, he was the Southeastern Conference Special Teams Player of the Year.
Defensively, the Eagles could use some help in the secondary and particularly at cornerback. Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II was chosen as the SEC Defensive Player of the Year both the Associated Press along with league coaches.
Surtain, a 6-foot-2, 202-pounder, is a good open field tackler. He had 39 total and 22 solo tackles. He also did a nice job in pass coverage. Surtain had one interception and 12 passes defended.
Jaycee Horn played some outstanding football at cornerback for South Carolina. Horn, a 6-foot-1, 205-pounder, received second-team All-SEC honors. He had 16 total and 10 solo tackles with two interceptions. Horn had six passes defended, too.
The Eagles have a total of 11 picks in the draft. They have a second round (No. 37), two picks in the third round (No. 70, No. 84), one fourth round (No. 123), one fifth round (No. 150), three selections in the sixth round (No. 189, No. 224, No. 225) and two seventh round selections (No. 234, No. 240).
The Eagles could help themselves in the later round on the offensive line between fourth and sixth. Grambling State offensive guard David Moore had a great performance at the Senior Bowl. Moore, a 6-foot, 350-pounder, has good size and strength. He has good footwork. He did a great job as a run and pass blocker. Moore could be a steal in the later rounds.
