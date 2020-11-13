After a bye week, the Philadelphia Eagles will visit the New York Giants on Sunday, Nov. 15 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. with hopes of getting off to a good start for the second half of the season. The kickoff is set for 1 p.m. on Fox29.
This is an important game as the Eagles (3-4-1) try to build some momentum in the NFC East Division. The Eagles are coming off a 23-9 victory over the Dallas Cowboys right before the break.
Three weeks ago, the Eagles edged the Giants, 22-21, in a real close matchup at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles put together a strong come from behind effort to defeat the Giants. In that game, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz hit running back Boston Scott on a 18-yard touchdown pass to secure the win.
Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has taken a good look at the film from the last game with the Giants. Pederson knows the Giants played them extremely tough.
"You know it is something obviously to go back and watch our game and listen-quite frankly they had us beat," Pederson said. "It was 21-10 under five minutes to go in this game and this is a good football team and we've got to learn from that game.
"We got to go back and study it and not just from X's and O's but just our execution as an offense and defense. There were trick plays on special teams and there were all kinds of things in the game that came up that we can learn from and study and be prepared. It is nice to have just played them a couple weeks ago because things are still kind of fresh on your mind and we've had a chance to study them a little bit more."
In these division matchups sometimes it's comes down to the play of the defense. Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham has been coming up with some great plays this season. Graham, 32, a 10-year veteran, has 25 total and 21 solo tackles. He also has a team-high seven sacks. Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is impressed with his pass rushing and playmaking skills.
"I think throughout the NFL you've seen a lot of situations where you've seen pass rushers continue to be effective," Schwartz said. "You can look at a lot of defensive ends, and you see that a lot.
"As far as having his best season, I don't know if I really judge it that way. I didn't really follow him a ton before we got here four or five years ago. We always judge our D-Line [defensive line] play not as individual statistics but as a group. I think that he has made an impact on that group, not just in the push rush game which everybody seems to focus on, but in the run game also has made some big tackles in the run game, created some pressures and has been able to finish with sacks and created turnovers which have been huge for us."
