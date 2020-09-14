After an ugly loss to the Washington Football Team on Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles will try to get on the winning track when they face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Sept. 20 at Lincoln Financial Field. The kickoff is set for 1 p.m. on Fox 29.
The Eagles dropped a 27-17 decision to the Washington Football Team after building a 17-0 lead. They scored 27 unanswered points begin Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins.
Speaking of quarterbacks, the Eagles will need a big performance from their signal caller Carson Wentz against the Rams. Wentz was throwing the football well during the early portion of the game, but after putting together a big lead he really struggled. He completed 24-of-42 passes for 270 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Wentz under a heavy pass rush as he was sacked eight times by the Washington defense.
The Eagles offensive line was playing without Pro Bowl tackle Lane Johnson who was nursing an injury. The team had to lean on right tackle Jacks Driscoll and right guard Nate Herbig who were starting their first NFL games. Johnson wasn’t the only key injury. Eagles running back Miles Sanders, the team’s leading rusher a year ago, was out with a hamstring injury.
On defense, the Eagles were playing without defensive end Derek Barnett who had a hamstring and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave who has a pectoral and hamstring injury. Barnett and Hargrave were inactive. Defensive end Vinny Curry suffered a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter and defensive end Brandon Graham left the game to be evaluated for a head injury.
The Eagles (0-1) will need some healthy bodies against the Rams (1-0) who defeated their NFC East rival the Dallas Cowboys, 20-17, in their season opener. Offensively, the Rams were led by quarterback Jared Goff (20 of 31 passes for 275 yards and one interception), running back Malcolm Brown (18 carries for 79 yards and two TDs) and wide receiver Robert Woods (six catches for 75 yards). On defense, the top performers were safety Jordan Fuller (eight total tackles), lineback Micah Kiser (seven total tackles) and cornerback Jalen Ramsey (six total tackles).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.