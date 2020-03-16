The offseason is a very important time for NFL teams. It's a time where they get a chance to improve their teams with some key acquisitions. On Wednesday, March 18, the NFL free agency period will begin.
There are a number of great free agents who can dramatically improve a team. There are some players who can fill a specific need. Others that can play a big role in getting a team to the playoffs or the Super Bowl.
There are several big time free agents such as quarterback Tom Brady (New England Patriots), wide receiver Amari Cooper (Dallas Cowboys), quarterback Drew Brees (New Orleans Saints) and others. These players will more than likely stay with their own team. Although there's talk that Brady could playing under center for another team.
The Philadelphia Eagles have a host notable of free agents wide receiver Nelson Agholor, defensive lineman Vinny Curry, linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill, running back Jordan Howard, quarterback Josh McCown, safety Rodney McLeod, cornerback Jalen Mills, offensive lineman Jason Peters, cornerback Ronald Darby, quarterback Nate Sudfeld, defensive lineman Tim Jernigan, tight end Richard Rogers, defensive lineman Hassan Ridgeway and offensive lineman Halapoulivaati Vaitai.
The Eagles biggest needs are at wide receiver and defensive back. They could also use some help at linebacker and on the defensive line. Here's a list of free agents the Eagles should take a look at.
WIDE RECEIVERS
Robby Anderson
New York Jets
6-foot-3, 190 pounds
Anderson has good size and speed. He can run the deep routes. Anderson can make the spectacular catch. He can catch the ball in traffic. He would be a great addition. He played his college football at Temple. He's familiar with Lincoln Financial Field. He had a great season with the Jets. He caught 52 passes for 779 yards with five touchdowns. He averaged 15.0 per reception.
Randall Cobb
Dallas Cowboys
5-foot-10, 195 pounds
Cobb has played 10 years in the NFL. He's one of the league's most experienced receivers. Cobb knows how to get open. He still has pretty good speed. He had 55 catches for 828 yards with three TDs last season.
DEFENSIVE BACKS
Byron Jones
Dallas Cowboys
6-foot-1, 200 pounds
Jones is a good open field tackler. He had 51 total and 38 solo tackles last season. He does a great job of covering the deep receivers. Jones is a real playmaker in the secondary.
Kendall Fuller
Kansas City Chiefs
5-foot-11, 198 pounds
Fuller's tackling ability really helped the Kansas City Chiefs in the secondary. His play at defensive back helped Kansas City win the Super Bowl. He had 51 total and 38 solo tackles last season. At 25, Fuller is one of the bright young defensive backs in the league.
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN
Javon Hargrave
Pittsburgh Steelers
6-foot-2, 305 pounds
Hargrave can play the run as well as rush the passer. He had 60 total and 35 solo tackles. He had four sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss. Hargrave would be a good fit up front for the Eagles. He has good quickness, strength and versatility.
