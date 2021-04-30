If there is anybody in the Philadelphia Eagles organization who knows DeVonta Smith, it's Jalen Hurts, the Eagles quarterback. Smith was a teammate of Hurts during his playing days at Alabama.
So, when Eagles executive vice president/general manager Howie Roseman thought about drafting Smith, he knew Hurts would provide him with all the information he needed in order to select him with the No. 10 pick in the first round of the NFL draft, which they did. Now, the Eagles have a wide receiver who should really elevate the Birds' passing game.
"Jalen told us what everyone has told us," Roseman said. "That his work ethic is legendary. His desire to be great, to inspire his teammates, and then his ability, he's just got unique ability."
Smith is the first wide receiver since Desmond Howard (1991) to win the Heisman Trophy in 2020. He is one of three Heisman Trophy winners in Alabama history, joining Mark Ingram (2009) and Derrick Henry (2015).
Smith caught 235 passes for 3,965 receiving yards (16.9 average a game) and 46 touchdowns setting an Southeastern Conference and Alabama career receiving TD record previously held by Amari Cooper (2012-14) and Chris Doering of Florida (1992-95) with 31. In addition, the SEC and Alabama career receiving yards leader.
Smith is coming off a big year for the Crimson Tide. He had 117 receptions for 1,856 yards and 23 TDs while leading Alabama to the national championship. Smith was the Associated Press Player of the Year (first wide receiver ever to win the award), Biletnikoff Award winner (presented annually to the nation's top wide receiver), Paul Hornung Award honoree (presented to the nation's most versatile player), a unanimous first-team All-American, and the SEC Offensive Player of the Year (chosen by AP and league coaches).
Smith runs excellent pass routes. He has game breaking speed. He can go up and make the spectacular catch. He should be a major addition to the Eagles' offense. Smith, a 6-foot, 170-pounder, is not a big receiver. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni doesn't view his size as a factor.
"He sure as heck doesn't play like a guy like you're talking about with that size," Sirianni said. "Play strength, I see a ton of play strength and toughness. Play strength and toughness is what I see with DeVonta over and over and over again."
Smith knows the Eagles made a big move to get him. They traded the No. 12 pick and the team's third round selection to the Dallas Cowboys for the No. 10 pick in the draft. This transaction reunites Smith with Hurts, which taken them back to their his years with Alabama.
"I was shocked that they traded up for me," Smith said. "I was really like, if they traded up for me then they see something that they like. So I was really excited and it's a blessing.
"And Jalen, that's my guy. Been with him in my time at Alabama. Even when I was a recruit he was the guy trying to get me to come to Alabama. That's my guy. I have a great relationship and I'm ready to work."
