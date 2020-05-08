The 2020 National Football League schedule has been released and the defending NFC East champion Philadelphia Eagles face a competitive and interesting schedule.
Based on NFL strength of schedule rankings for 2020, all four NFC East teams rank near the bottom of the league in terms of difficulty.
At first glance, it appears the Eagles should improve upon their 9-7 record from last season but it won't be easy. With the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Washington Redskins in the division, the competition will be stiff.
In addition to playing those teams twice, the 2020 season features trips to San Francisco, Pittsburgh and Green Bay. Top-rated quarterbacks who will play at Lincoln Financial Field this season include Baltimore's Lamar Jackson, Seattle's Russell Wilson, New Orleans' Drew Brees, Cincinnati's Joe Burrow and Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams.
Based on opponents' records from last season, the Eagles 2020 opponents went a collective 124-131-1 (.486). The Eagles are listed at No. 25 in terms of strength of schedule.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES 2020 SCHEDULE
Week Date Opponent Kickoff time TV
1 Sept. 13 @Redskins 1 p.m. -
2 Sept. 20 Rams 1 p.m. -
3 Sept. 27 Bengals 1 p.m. -
4 Oct. 4 @49ers 8:20 p.m. NBC
5 Oct. 11 @Steelers 1 p.m. -
6 Oct. 18 Ravens 1 p.m. -
7 Oct. 22 Giants 8:20 p.m. NFL Network
8 Nov. 1 Cowboys 8:20 p.m. NBC
9 - BYE - -
10 Nov. 15 @Giants 1 p.m. -
11 Nov. 22 @Browns 1 p.m. -
12 Nov. 30 Seahawks 8:15 p.m. ESPN
13 Dec. 6 @Packers 4:25 p.m. -
14 Dec. 13 Saints 4:25 p.m. -
15 Dec. 20 @Cardinals 4:05 p.m. -
16 Dec. 27 @Cowboys 4:25 p.m. -
17 Jan 3 Redskins 1 p.m.
