The Philadelphia Eagles will head into the bye week in first place in the NFC East Division following a 23-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys. The Eagles (3-4-1) will have some time off before they visit the New York Giants on Nov. 15. The Eagles just barely edged the Giants, 22-21, at Lincoln Financial Field on Oct. 22.
In spite of being on top of the division, the Eagles need better play from quarterback Carson Wentz who connected on 15-of-27 passes for 123 yards with two touchdowns, but also had four turnovers, which included two interceptions and two fumbles.
"We can't turn the ball over," said Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. "We understand that. He knows that. We're in a position to put on the board and just can't do that. We've just got to keep working, right? Got to keep detailing our work and keep coaching and get it corrected."
Wentz has completed 178-of-305 passes for 1,883 yards with 12 TDs and 12 interceptions this season. It's been a tough year for the Eagles' signal caller. However, he's going to have to step in during the second half of the season.
After they face the Giants, the Eagles will play the Cleveland Browns (5-3), Seattle Seahawks (6-1), Green Bay Packers (5-2), New Orleans Saints (5-2) and Arizona Cardinals (5-2). This is a real tough schedule, which means the division games must wins for the Birds.
Moreover, they're going to need better play overall from Wentz. The Eagles will be playing against some terrific quarterbacks such as Baker Mayfield (Cleveland), Russell Wilson (Seattle), Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay), Drew Brees (New Orleans) and Kyler Murray (Arizona). These field generals are all having good seasons.
Wilson has to be one of the leading candidates for offensive player of the year honors. He has thrown for 2,151 yards with 26 TDs and just six interceptions.
Wentz goes into the bye week with a win, but knows he has to limit his turnovers going forward.
"Going into the bye week with a win is huge-huge for us," Wentz said. [It's] huge for us going forward with this division, as well. Like you said though, too many turnovers. I have to be better. There's mistakes out there-some of it's maybe not on the same page, some of it I have to, you know, the fumble I should've thrown the ball away. That stuff I can keep cleaning up, and obviously it's stuff that, individually, I can get better at.
"Some of these shots down the field, I'm going to keep giving these guys chances and I can be better and put the ball in the right spot, but I'm not going to change my aggressive mentality. We're going to start connecting on some of those big plays. Obviously [the turnovers] hurt us a little bit today, but the defense played great and we got a win."
