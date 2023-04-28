PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles snapped their Georgia draft-pick run and selected Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Steen and Illinois safety Sydney Brown in the third round of the NFL draft on Friday night.
The Eagles traded their lone second-pick at No. 62 overall for the 65th pick and one pick in each of the sixth and seventh rounds. Steen went 65th and Brown 66th.
Steen's father, Daris, is a former LSU player and retired Marine. Steen, who plays both tackle positions, was a three-year starter at Vanderbilt before he transferred to Alabama.
Brown could compete for significant playing time after the Eagles lost safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson in free agency.
The NFC champions selected Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith, both defensive players from Georgia, in the first round.
